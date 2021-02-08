General News

PTI Boards Berlin Generation KPlus Contender ‘Mission Ulja Funk’

February 8, 2021
Image Tree Worldwide has acquired worldwide rights to “Mission Ulja Funk,” which has been chosen for Berlin Movie Competition’s youth-centric Generation KPlus competitors.

The movie, which is the debut function of German author/director Barbara Kronenberg, is concerning the 12 yr outdated woman Ulja, who units out on a street journey in a stolen hearse to Japanese Europe to witness the affect of an asteroid she found.

Kronenberg studied on the Academy of Media Arts Cologne, and her commencement movie “The Ballade of Ella Plummhoff” screened at greater than 50 festivals and acquired quite a few awards, together with a nomination for the distinguished German First Steps Award.

“Mission Ulja Funk” is produced by Roshanak Behesht Nedjad’s outfit In Good Firm (Germany) with pubcaster MDR in co-production with Samsa Movies (Luxemburg) and Shipsboy (Poland).

The movie acquired German funding from the German Ministry of Tradition (BKM) and the DFFF in addition to regional funding from MDM and Filmstiftung NRW. The Luxembourg Movie Fund in addition to the Polish Movie Institute additionally supported the coproduction.

PTI’s different youth oriented movies consists of Dutch Academy Award Entry “Bulado,” Carlos Armella’s “Go Youth!” (Mexico), “My Extraordinary Summer season With Tess” (the Netherlands) and “Watch out for Kids” (Norway).

Already introduced for a market premiere at Berlin’s EFM are Gothenburg Nordic Competitors entry “Persona Non Grata” (Denmark) and “Diana’s Marriage ceremony” (Norway).

