PTI Scores World Sales on Soenke Wortmann’s ‘Contra’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Image Tree Worldwide has picked up world gross sales rights on Sönke Wortmann’s newest function “Contra.” PTI will launch the movie onto the market with a primary promo at AFM, which begins Monday.

“Contra” had its world premiere on the sixteenth Zurich Movie Pageant, and is about for a Christmas launch in German-speaking territories by Constantin Movie, one of many world’s high impartial distributors. PTI will give the movie a bodily market premiere at February’s European Movie Market.

Wortmann has been certainly one of German cinema’s main administrators for the reason that early 90s, with movies like “Possibly, Possibly Not” (“Der bewegte Mann”), which was probably the most profitable German movie of the Nineties, soccer drama “The Miracle of Bern” (“Das Wunder von Bern”), and “Pope Joan” (“Die Päpstin”).

“Contra” follows the fallout for a college professor, Richard Pohl, after he directs a xenophobic insult at regulation scholar Naima Hamid. After the insult is recorded and goes viral, the professor is given one final probability to redeem himself.

Pohl’s boss tells him he should put together Hamid for a nationwide debate competitors, a suggestion that appals each professor and scholar. Over time this unlikely pairing obtain their first successes, till Hamid realizes that the train solely serves one goal: to save lots of the college’s status.

“Contra” stars Nilam Farooq (“My Blind Date With Life,” “Sweethearts”) as Hamid, and Christoph Maria Herbst (“Look Who’s Again,” “Jim Knopf Und Die Wilde 13”) as Pohl.

The movie is produced by Christoph Müller and Tom Spieß, with Martin Moszkowicz as govt producer for Constantin Movie, in coproduction with Seven Photos. It’s supported by the Movie- und Medienstiftung NRW, Federal Movie Board (FFA), German Federal Movie Fund (DFFF), and Movie und Fernseh Fond Bayern (FFF).