PUBG: Battlegrounds continues to wage war with a new map for its battle royale

Deston is published this July 13 on PC and the next day 21 on PlayStation and Xbox consoles.

No one will take away from PUBG: Battlegrounds having been practically the pioneer of a game mode that is widely used in the industry today. In 2022, despite the rivals and the time that has passed, his battle royale proposal It continues to be updated after becoming free to play earlier this year.

To continue keeping its thousands of players around the world active, those responsible have announced that, with the arrival of update 18.2, it will be implemented a new map: Deston. You can see a cinematic preview of it in the trailer that heads the news.

Includes one of the largest buildings in battle royaleDeston includes more varied areas than the previous scenarios, being able to tour a flooded city center, swamps, coastlines and even visit a huge skyscraper or one of the largest buildings they have created to date. To check how it is, we will have to wait for the July 13 on PCalthough it will end up arriving day 21 to consoles.

On these systems they have also confirmed that they will increase the resolution and FPS of PUBG: Battlegrounds on both PS5 and Xbox Series, although this will not be the last content to arrive in the coming months, since a roadmap is set for all the year that includes new modes and options aimed at further improving the experience.

