PUBG Battlegrounds sues Free Fire, Apple and Google: they accuse Garena’s battle royale of plagiarism

Krafton claims compensation for damages from all the companies involved.

This is not the first time that the developers of PUBG: Battlegrounds put themselves in the hands of justice. We all remember the court battle lived between the Krafton and the then young and successful Fortnite, who remained in the studio’s sights during a long contest. On this occasion, the company has set its sights on Free Fire and the recent Free Fire MAX, Garena’s successful mobile battle royale.

Krafton points to specific and general elements in his accusation of plagiarismAs reported by The Verge, Krafton has sued Granera, responsible for Free Fire and Free Fire MAX, for “extensively copy numerous aspects of Battlegrounds, both individually and in general.” Krafton points to elements such as the opening of the game from the air, the combination and selection of weapons, armor and unique items, as well as locations, general choice of colors, materials and textures.

Krafton

They have also charged YouTube for hosting this contentKrafton would have requested Granera on December 21 that “immediately stop marketing of Free Fire and Free Fire MAX”, receiving a negative from Garena. This demand has also reached Apple y Google, asking them to stop distribute the game in your applications, adding a request for YouTube remove the videos from the game “which include elements that blatantly infringe on Battlegrounds” and material from the film Biubiubiu.

Recently, hackers who created and distributed cheating systems in PUBG Mobile, they lost the case against Tencent Games and KRAFTON Inc, being forced to pay 10 million dollars. Meanwhile, the iOS and Android version of the popular battle royale remained the most profitable game on the platform, ahead of Genshin Impact.

