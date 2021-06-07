PUBG Cellular Lite: APK obtain hyperlink for android customers

PUBG Cellular Lite has turn out to be one of the crucial well-liked combat royale video games at the cellular platform. The sport has over 100 million downloads at the Google Play Retailer.

New PUBG Cellular Lite updates are launched each few months to fortify the gameplay enjoy. The sport’s closing replace (0.21.0) was once launched in April. Avid gamers can obtain it from the Google Play Retailer or during the APK document to be had at the recreation’s legit web page.

Disclaimer: PUBG Cellular and PUBG Cellular Lite are banned in India. Due to this fact, customers from the rustic are strongly urged to not obtain the sport.

Additionally Learn: PUBG Cellular Lite Avid gamers Beg Builders To Unlock Lighter Model Of Battlegrounds Cellular India

A step-by-step information on how one can obtain the brand new model replace of PUBG Cellular Lite

Avid gamers can apply the stairs underneath to obtain and set up the PUBG Cellular Lite 0.21.0 replace on their gadgets:

Step 1: Avid gamers must consult with the legit PUBG Cellular Lite web page. They may be able to click on right here to do this.

Step 2: Avid gamers must then click on at the “APK Obtain” choice on the backside of the web page homepage. The APK document can be downloaded in a while.

The dimensions of the PUBG Cellular Lite 0.21.0 APK document is 610 MB. Avid gamers must be certain that they have got sufficient space for storing on their gadgets earlier than downloading the document.

Step 3: After the APK document is downloaded, avid gamers want to find and set up it.

Avid gamers will have to permit the “Set up from unknown supply” choice earlier than putting in the document if they have got now not achieved so earlier than.

Step 4: Avid gamers can open PUBG Cellular Lite and login to their accounts to revel in the brand new model of the BR identify.

Drop the warring parties to your good looks and ability! 💃 Obtain the Women Energy Suite in the newest Winner Go from PUBG MOBILE LITE! percent.twitter.com/HKpfLxKDea — PUBG Cellular Lite (@PUBGMobileLite) June 1, 2021

Notice: If a participant will get an error message pointing out that there was once an issue parsing the package deal, they must imagine downloading the APK document once more and following the similar steps as above.