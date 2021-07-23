PUBG declares that it’ll have an animated sequence and can characteristic the manufacturer of the Netflix sequence Castlevania, a known fan of the sport

Animated sequence are booming because of streaming platforms like Netflix, HBO, and Amazon High Video. Online game firms like Ubisoft have joined the bandwagon and are growing their very own sequence. Now, a well known online game has introduced that it’ll have an animated sequence: PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds, PUBG for buddies.

Krafton Inc. has introduced a brand new partnership with manufacturer Adi Shankar (Castlevania, Netflix) to create and direct an animation sequence in response to PUBG, the fight royale that held the throne of the style sooner than Fortnite and Warzone. In a press free up, Shankar mentioned he was once “thankful” and “excited” to have the alternative to assist form the mission and convey the sector of PUBG to existence, being keen on the sport since its release.

“As a gamer, I have been crushing the contest in video games since PUBG introduced in 2017.“Shankar mentioned in a commentary accompanying the announcement.”I’m thankful to Krafton for the accept as true with they’ve positioned in me to execute my imaginative and prescient as a filmmaker and I’m excited to embark in this adventure in combination.“.

“For me, this animation mission represents some other step within the evolution of the connection between the video games trade and Hollywood. I will be able to’t wait to divulge to everybody what it is love to win a rooster dinner.“, he added, regarding rising effort to extend the online game universes in opposition to sequence and films.

“Along with the continuing construction of thrilling new content material within the PUBG recreation, our partnership with Adi Shankar represents a step in our broader technique of increasing the PUBG Universe right into a multimedia franchise.“mentioned Krafton, Inc. CEO CH Kim, CEO of Krafton, Inc.”We’re excited to paintings with Shankar in exploring and figuring out a global that brings the sport to existence for our enthusiasts. We’re taking a look ahead to sharing extra about this animation mission within the close to long term..”

Nowadays we would not have a lot more details about the mission, so we will have to attend a bit of longer. A minimum of PUBG enthusiasts can leisure confident, because the route of the mission rests within the palms of a real fan of the online game.