PUBG Is Celebrating Its 3rd Birthday With New Items And Future Plans

On March 23, PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds will formally be three years outdated, celebrating the anniversary of its 2017 beta unencumber. While the battle royale market has develop into far more aggressive since then, PUBG stays to be going strong with plans for updates, reworks, and new content material materials in its fourth 12 months.

In a weblog publish, the PUBG employees has honored your complete work that’s been completed on the sport beforehand 12 months, and affords us some considered what to look ahead to inside the coming 12 months..

First off the block is the re-worked Vikendi, the snow-covered map that was as soon as taken down earlier this 12 months for renovations. The model new mannequin of the map, now that features trains, has been play-tested in lowered flow into, and can probably be re-releasing as soon as extra rapidly.

Proceed Learning at GameSpot

