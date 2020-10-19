PUBG is strange: father refuses to play games, then son puts neck

Meerut (Uttar Pradesh): In Meerut district, a young man stabbed his throat with a knife after his father refused to play Pabji. Significantly, the Chinese gaming app PUBG has been banned by the central government in India. The police gave information about the incident on Monday. The father was seriously injured in the incident, while accused Aamir also injured himself with a knife after attacking the father. Both father and son have been admitted to Meerut Medical College. Also Read – CM Yogi Suspended SDM-CO: One person killed in firing in front of SDM, CO in UP, officers fall

According to reports, the incident took place in Jamanagar in Kharkhoda town in the district on Thursday, but the police was not immediately informed of the incident. Young attacked his father Irfan because he had forbidden his son to play the game for long. Disturbed by the criticism of his father, Aamir picked up the knife and hit his father's throat several times. Later, he also hit his neck.

Circle officer Devesh Singh said that when the young man's father asked him not to play the game, he strangled his father's throat. The youth is also in critical condition. Inspector Arvind Mohan Sharma said that the youth's family told that he was addicted to drugs and was undergoing treatment.