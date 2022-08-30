PUBG Mobile announces a collaboration with Dragon Ball, but it will take a long time to reach the battle royale

Although the characteristics of this crossover have not been detailed, the authors already point to a launch in 2023.

PUBG Mobile is one of those games that proves that the battle royale It is still one of the most popular genres on Android and iOS. The development team has managed to establish its action experience as one of the most profitable titles on the mobile scene, something that does not surprise us if we remember that it generated 8.1 million dollars a day.

PUBG Mobile collaboration with Dragon Ball will be released in 2023Although the delivery has caught the attention of the players for its premise of all against all, its authors do not hesitate to expand the experience with unexpected additions. And it is that, as announced on the official PUBG Mobile account on Twitter, the battle royale is preparing to carry out a collaboration with Dragon Ball.

As read in the tweet inserted above these lines, everything indicates that this agreement will see the light sometime in 2023. This is the only thing that is indicated in the Twitter post, so we will have to keep an eye on the PUBG Mobile social networks in case they finish specifying the details of this crossover. At the end of the day, it is possible that we are facing a collaboration of great dimensions.

Of course, PUBG Mobile is in no hurry to put out content that will appeal to gamers. In this sense, the title available on Android and iOS not only became the most downloaded game of 2021, but is also considered a true phenomenon by establishing itself as one of the 8 mobile games that entered more than 1,000 million dollars on last year.

More about: PUBG Mobile, Dragon Ball and PUBG.