PUBG Mobile hackers lose case against Tencent: they will have to pay 10 million dollars

The defendants were also instructed to stop any illegal activity and explain how they exploited the game.

By Axel García / Updated 7 January 2022, 23:30 12 comments

PUBG Mobile was the victim of attacks from hackers and other cheating players who were involved with illegal activities. After finding those responsible, the companies in charge of the title, Tencent Games and KRAFTON Inc., filed a lawsuit against these people, which ended in favor of the companies, and the guilty were ordered to pay 10 million dollars, as communicated by the official site of the game.

We will not tolerate cheating in PUBG MOBILERick LiThe defendants created and distributed hacks, in addition to other traps, that provided a unfair advantage among the gaming community. In addition to the sum to be paid by those responsible, which both studies will use to continue developing anti-cheat technology In PUBG Mobile, these people will need to explain how they exploited the game in detail, and obviously cease their illegal activities.

“Millions of gamers around the world enjoy PUBG MOBILE and we will ensure a level of play for everyone,” he shared. Rick Li, PUBG Mobile Producer at Tencent Games. “These Lawsuits send a clear message that we will not tolerate cheating in PUBG MOBILE from Tencent Games.”

My Lee, Head of Product Management for PUBG Mobile at KRAFTON Inc., also shared a few words. “This legal victory reinforces our collective commitment to to protect firmly our games, PUBG IP and the global community. “According to Lee, fun and fairness are the foundation of all fun in the game, and like Tencent, the studio does not intend to tolerate cheating of any kind. .

Recently, PUBG mobile launched the feature of device ban, in order to combat cheating players. After verifying any malicious activity, the device will be completely blocked, and in a permanent, the player will no longer be able to log in or create a new account.

More on: PUBG Mobile, Tencent Games, and Krafton.