PUBG Mobile is still not peaking: the battle-royale generates 8.1 million dollars a day

The Krafton saga is far from settling for a single success and New State signs a great launch.

How far will the success of PUBG: Mobile? The mobile adaptation of the well-known battle-royale has managed to enter the market with force since its launch nearly four years ago, adding more than $ 7 billion in income. And make no mistake, a large part of his earnings come from the last few months, where averages $ 8.1 million a day.

According to data provided by the market research firm Sensor Tower, Krafton’s production so far this year it has been 2.6 billion dollars, being this last quarter the most profitable of all with 771 million dollars. In these figures, we clarify, the performance of Game For Peace, the custom edition of the action video game published by Tencent in China, is also included.

What’s more, 57% of global spending on battle-royale comes from China, about $ 4 billion. The United States is in second position with 11.8% of total revenues, while Japan, with 4.2%, is the third most important market.

New State launch data

Only Honor of Kings has generated more money this year according to Sensor Tower, which also reports in final lines of the launch of PUBG: New State. The futuristic battle-royale, recently available in several countries and territories, has added 2.6 million dollars in its opening week with the United States, Japan and Turkey as the main post-spending markets. The video game has been downloaded 28 million times, 30% of which come from India.

The PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds universe will continue to expand in the near future with The Callisto Protocol, signed by one of the creators of Dead Space.

