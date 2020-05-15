PUBG MOBILE Miramar map update, version 0.18.0 update

PUBG Cellular just lately printed its newest content material update version 0.18.Zero that introduced a number of latest options, together with renewed Miramar map update.

Miramar, the similar desert map that got here as the primary further map for PUBG MOBILE a few years in the past. Miramar was spartan in each sense and allowed an effective way for snipers to observe their abilities. Nevertheless, the most recent update has added further stuff to Miramar, making it extra enticing than earlier than.

The Miramar map makes the Ruins as a brand new location for gamers to get down. The Ruins, towering and sophisticated are discovered to the northwest of the map. This new location offers gamers a brand new place for loot and discover.

The all-new update provides a racetrack within the Miramar map, wherein gamers can seek for driving enjoyable throughout the recreation. Notably, the monitor runs into the entire route and is superb for motorheads.

The Golden Mirado is essentially the most unique car in PUBG MOBILE which you can get your arms on. It’s associated to the equal muscle automotive you discover round Miramar in common matches, however this one seems in an distinctive paint job of gold.

Within the desert realms of Miramar, the Golden Mirado is a really flashy solution to go round, awarded that you’ve got a strong squad backing you up in case it brings the eye of a rival crew.

Miramar will get two new totally different areas for gamers to battle it out. Considered one of them is the brand new Ruins areas, which, because the identify implies, has historical tombstones associated to the Stonehenge. This proceeds for good moments for snipers to exclude gamers from a distance.

Miramar map additionally arranges the all-new Win94 that begins with a 2.7x Scope pre-equipped and solely points in Miramar. It is a medium-range Sniper Rifle (Lever Motion) and is appropriate for medium and long-range assaults deal extreme blow and no scope.

A primary for PUBG MOBILE, the merchandising machines are glorious for these occasions whenever you need a painkiller or an power drink. The instruments can award gamers as much as eight painkillers or power drinks at a time. The merchandising machines are unfold throughout the map.