PUBG: New State, a mobile sequel to PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds announced

Krafton Inc has revealed PUBG: New State, a mobile sequel to PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds. In addition, it has been confirmed that it will be set in the year 2051.

Developed by PUBG Studio as a complete Battle Royale experience for iOS and Android, the game “will evolve” the experience of the original PUBG, adding in-game weapon customization, drones, an ability to roll in combat, and more. New State will also feature destructible windows, interactive objects, futuristic ballistic shields, and new environments to explore, including a missing shopping mall. A press release for the game mentions how New State will leverage the “State of the Art Global Lighting Rendering Technology” to push the game’s mobile graphics to the limit while remaining stable.

New State is set in 2051 and features futuristic buggies and bikes, which players will be able to use to cross 8×8 maps. You can watch the game’s Early Access trailer below, which provides an idea of ​​how the game will look and play when the free title launches later this year.

“Players will enter a new battlefield called TROI”, reads a press release, “where they will have the opportunity to discover how the universe has evolved.”. Players can pre-register for the game right now through the Google Play store, with iOS pre-registration coming at a later date. Alpha testing for PUBG: New State is also on the way and will be released later this year.

New State appears to be the game that was reported to be released in 2021 during a Bloomberg interview with Krafton CEO Kim Chang-Han. The same interview mentioned that another PUBG game was on the way in 2022. And more specifically, a “PUBG-related PC and console game”, which is separate from the survival horror title The Callisto Protocol, which takes place in the distant future of the PUBG universe, and was revealed during The Game Awards 2020.