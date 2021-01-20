PUBG will have new games in 2021 and 2022

More “universe” games are coming PUBG that will be launched in this year 2021 and also next 2022.

The news appeared as part of a Bloomberg interview with Kim Chang-Han, the CEO of Krafton (the company that oversees development studios including PUBG and Striking Distance, the The Callisto Protocol, that you already know that they share the universe).

Chang-Han has spoken to Bloomerg of his wish to “not stick with a single milestone”, and that they have plans to release two new PUBG games in 2021 and 2022. This year’s will be another mobile Battle Royale, taking place in the game universe. In 2022, there will be another PUBG-related title for PC and consoles, in addition to the survival horror “The Callisto Protocol”, which is headed by Glen Schofield (Dead Space).

We remind you that The Callisto Protocol is set in a prison from which we will have to escape. And yes, it shows that it drinks heavily from Dead Space, which we think is excellent, as it is one of the most reputable horror titles of the past decade.