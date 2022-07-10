PUBG will increase the resolution and FPS on PS5 and Xbox Series X | S with a new update that already has a date

Patch 18.2 will harness the power of next-gen consoles by improving performance and resolution.

The PUBG 18.2 patch notes have been published on the official PUBG website. will arrive on july 21. As the main novelty, this patch will make the game technically updated improving both its resolution and increasing the FPS en PS5 y Xbox Series X|S.

The patch notes make a difference in technical performance if we use a monitor 4K o no. The developer has had to optimize memory usage on consoles. Therefore, they have established different speeds and resolutions per consolein order to achieve the desired stability.

PlayStation 5 (monitor 4K) 60 FPS



Quad HD



FXAA of TAA



PlayStation 5 (sin monitor 4K) 60 FPS



Full HD



FXAA of TAA



Another Antialiasing option has been added because TAA caused ghosting problemsit is because of that added FXAA. This option will be available for change when the user wants on Xbox Series X, Xbox One X, PS5, and PS4 Pro. This patch not only brings these improvements, but also 18.2 improves, fixes and adds a multitude of other things to PUBG.

