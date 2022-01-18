Pubjab Congress: Punjab Congress shared Sonu Sood’s VIDEO, Navjot Singh Sidhu might get a setback

Punjab Congress: Sonu Sood amidst the continued tussle in Punjab Congress (Sonu Sood) A brand new video has surfaced from which it’s transparent that Charanjit Channi (Charanjeet Singh Channi) Congress leader ministerial candidate in Punjab (Congress CM Candidate in Punjab) Will probably be From this video, Congress state president Navjot Singh Sidhu (Navjot Singh Sidhu) Water appears to be swirling on his desires. Those that had been seeking to provide themselves as CM face in gestures prior to now. Congress has shared a 36 2nd video of Sonu Sood.Additionally Learn – UP Elections 2022: Mehbooba Mufti took a dig at BJP, mentioned – eliminating saffron birthday celebration in UP can be a large freedom from 1947

Within the video, Sonu Sood is noticed announcing that the true Leader Minister would be the person who does now not must aggressively marketing campaign for his declare. This video has been shared by way of the Congress at the reputable Twitter take care of in conjunction with the caption "Bole raha Punjab, now with paws – will give a boost to each hand." Within the video, Sood is noticed announcing, "The actual Leader Minister or the true king is the person who has been forcefully dropped at the chair, he will have to now not have needed to fight for it. He does not have to inform that I'm the manager ministerial candidate. He will have to now not had been informed, nevertheless it will have to be such that the person who has been a financial institution bencher has been picked up and made to take a seat at the chair and it's mentioned that you simply deserve, you take a seat.

Punjab is announcing, now with claws – each hand will give a boost to. percent.twitter.com/qQOZpnKItd – Congress (@INCIndia) January 17, 2022

To your data, allow us to inform you that Sonu Sood's sister Malvika Sood Sachar had lately joined Congress, she has been fielded from Moga seat. Meeting elections are to be held in Punjab on February 20.

To your data, allow us to inform you that Navjot Singh Sidhu had mentioned in a press convention lately that the folk of Punjab will make a decision who would be the CM of the birthday celebration. He had mentioned in his personal taste that who informed you that the prime command (Congress) would make the CM. Sidhu mentioned, ‘Folks of Punjab will make a choice the MLA and they’re going to make a choice who would be the CM.’