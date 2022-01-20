Pubjab Opinion Ballot: Charanjit Channi, Sidhu, Bhagwant Mann, Sukhbir Badal or Amarinder? Who’s essentially the most favourite CM of the folks in Punjab

Pubjab Opinion Ballot 2022: Meeting elections for the 117-member Punjab meeting seats to be hung on February 20 (Punjab Chunav 2022) To gauge the temper of the general public ahead of Zee Information ने DesignBoxed Along side Opinion Ballot. Zee Information और DesignBoxed has taken the opinion of one lakh 5 thousand other folks of the state. Within the opinion ballot, Punjab has been divided into 3 other areas. Right through the opinion ballot performed between December 6 and January 17, when other folks have been requested concerning the first selection for the put up of Leader Minister of the state, the present Congress Leader Minister Charanjit Singh Channi (Charanjit Channi) The general public referred to as him essentially the most favourite leader minister’s face. On the similar time, on this, the AAP chief is thought of as to be Bhagwant at quantity two.Additionally Learn – Punjab Opinion Ballot: AAP biggest birthday celebration in Malwa area, Congress is anticipated to undergo losses

In Punjab, Charanjit Singh Channi was once essentially the most most well-liked CM via 31% of the folks. Bhagwant Mann is favored essentially the most via 24, Sukhbir Badal 21%, Amarinder Singh 7%, Navjot Singh Sidhu 5% and Arvind Kejriwal 11%. Additionally Learn – Pramod Gupta, who joined BJP from SP, alleges – Akhilesh made Mulayam hostage, does now not let any person meet

Additionally Learn – Tie between Congress and Shiromani Akali Dal in Majha, Aam Aadmi Birthday party could also be reaping benefits

When other folks of Majha area have been requested about essentially the most most well-liked leader ministerial candidate within the opinion ballot, Charanjit Channi (Charanjit Channi) to 32%, AAP’s Bhagwant Mann (Bhagwant Mann) to twenty-five%, Captain Amarinder Singh (Amarinder Singh) Handiest 5% of the folks adore it. While Navjot Singh Sidhu (Navjot Singh Sidhu) 7 p.c individuals are telling essentially the most favourite. Through which Sukhbir Singh Badal (SAD) It’s favored via 21 p.c of the folks. With the exception of this, Arvind Kejriwal could also be favored via 10 p.c of the folks.

When the folks of the Doab area are essentially the most favourite leader ministers within the opinion polls (CM) When requested concerning the candidate, Charanjit Singh Channi was once the primary collection of the folks. Right here Charanjit Channi (Charanjit Channi) to 35%, AAP’s Bhagwant Mann (Bhagwant Mann) to 23%, Capt Amarinder Singh (Amarinder Singh) and Navjot Singh Sidhu (Navjot Singh Sidhu) 4-4 p.c individuals are telling essentially the most favourite. Sukhbir Singh Badal (SAD) was once described via 22 p.c of the folks as their favourite CM, whilst Arvind Kejriwal could also be favored via 12 p.c of the folks.

Within the opinion ballot, when the folks of Malwa area are essentially the most favourite Leader Minister (CM) When requested concerning the candidate, Charanjit Singh Channi was once the primary collection of the folks. Right here Charanjit Channi (Charanjit Channi) to 31%, AAP’s Bhagwant Mann (Bhagwant Mann) to 24%, Capt Amarinder Singh (Amarinder Singh) to 08%, and Navjot Singh Sidhu (Navjot Singh Sidhu) 5-4 p.c of the individuals are telling essentially the most favourite. Sukhbir Singh Badal (SAD) 22 p.c of the folks referred to as him their favourite CM, whilst Arvind Kejriwal could also be favored via 10 p.c of the folks.

Allow us to tell that within the Punjab elections, the ruling Congress will compete with the Aam Aadmi Birthday party. (AAP) With the exception of this, there might be BJP-Amarinder Singh’s Punjab Lok Congress alliance and Akali Dal-BSP alliance.