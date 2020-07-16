Public curfew implemented in this state till August 10, will not be allowed to leave the house

Lockdown In Goa: Corona infection in the country is not taking its name. In the last 24 hours, 29,429 cases of corona virus have been reported so far. At the same time, the number of infected in the country has crossed 9 lakhs. The total number has reached 9,36,181 in the country. However, more than half of these people have been cured by treatment. At the same time, lockdown is being resorted to by the local administration to prevent the epidemic in many places. Also Read – Coronavirus / Lockdown in Bihar Updates: 1,320 new patients, number of infected crosses 20 thousand, applied in 24 hours in Bihar

In this episode, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawand spoke of imposing a public curfew in the state till August 10 to prevent the spread of corona. He said that this is being done in view of the increasing influence of Corona. In Goa, there will be a complete lockdown on Friday, Saturday and Sunday for 3 days.

The 'Janta Curfew' will be observed from today. Complete lockdown will be imposed on Friday, Saturday & Sunday this week: Pramod Sawant, Goa Chief Minister https://t.co/cTgbp0cscS – ANI (@ANI) July 15, 2020

This curfew will be from 8 am to 6 in the morning. During this time people will not be allowed to move out of the house. You can only go out to seek medical services during the Emergency. Let us know that a lockdown has been imposed in many cities of many states of the country. The state government has now been given the right to decide the lockdown on the basis of the situation.