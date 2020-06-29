Public Enemy, Nas, YG, Questlove Kick off BET Awards – Variety

The organizers of the 20th annual BET Awards know all too properly that 2020 is each totally different from previous years and, sadly, not totally different sufficient — and the present kicked off on Sunday evening in fiery vogue with a track that sums up each 31 years in the past and now: an incendiary new model of Public Enemy’s “Battle the Energy” that featured new verses from Nas, YG, the Roots’ Black Thought, Rapsody becoming a member of Chuck D and Flava Flav’s basic unique traces, accompanied by visitor DJ Questlove. The video featured each the performers, footage from the Martin Luther King Jr. memorial in Washington DC, references to Spike Lee’s “Do the Proper Factor” (which the unique model of “Battle the Energy” soundtracked), and vivid footage from latest protest marches all throughout the nation.

It was a strong begin to a strong present: Nas’ lyric addressed each the present political and paid tribute to Public Enemy:

“Yo Chuck, I’m combating the ability proper now/

Because of you, Flav and PE placing it down/

Placing your life on the road so I can rap now.”

“It’s the right storm,” Connie Orlando, govt vp on the community, instructed Variety earlier this week. “The BET Awards has all the time been a platform for creativity, tradition, and excellence. It has all the time spoken to what’s going on on the earth and our communities… That’s what makes this award present so particular.”

Associated Tales

How these PE lyrics nonetheless outline our occasions 30 years later? Cus they made motion music, and actions for Black individuals must proceed for progress and soundtracks like theirs energy actions like now…nonetheless. — Datwon Thomas (@Daydog) June 29, 2020

Drake leads the nominees with six, whereas Megan Thee Stallion and Roddy Ricch are second with 5 every. Beyonce will obtain the Humanitarian Award on the present, and likewise showing are Congresswoman Maxine Waters, together with main entertainers Billy Porter, Courtney B. Vance, Debbie Allen, Deon Cole, LaTanya Richardson Jackson, La La Anthony, Lena Waithe, Lizzo, Michael B. Jordan, Misty Copeland, Naomi Campbell, Omari Hardwick, Quavo, Quincy Jones, Rapsody, Regina Corridor, Samuel L. Jackson, Saweetie, Sterling Okay. Brown, Viola Davis, and Whoopi Goldberg will replicate on the present state of the group with a highlight on Social Justice in addition to the Community’s 40th anniversary with a particular look by BET founder Robert L. Johnson.