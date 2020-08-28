Public Enemy Return to Def Jam

Public Enemy, the legendary rap group that helped form socially acutely aware hip-hop into what it’s as we speak, have returned to Def Jam Recordings, the label that hosted their most iconic recordings.

The reunion launches with a remix of the group’s basic 1989 tune “Battle the Energy (Remix 2020),” which opened the 2020 BET Awards in June that includes Nas, Rapsody, Black Thought, YG, Jahi and Questlove. The tune, initially featured in Spike Lee’s movie “Do the Proper Factor,” is the primary single from the group’s forthcoming new studio album “What You Gonna Do When The Grid Goes Down,” set for launch by way of Def Jam on September 25.

The group is among the few hip-hop acts to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Corridor of Fame.

“Cultural Establishments are vital. Being an integral a part of one is an honor bestowed and to uphold,” says the group’s Chuck D. “Public Enemy songs are perpetually sonic prints within the sands of time. And it’s time – it’s essential – to deliver the noise once more from a spot known as house. Def Jam. Battle the Energy 2020.”

Taste Flav provides, “Def Jam is like the home we grew up in. It’s cool to be house.”

“Battle the Energy (Remix 2020)” was recorded in June with the addition of latest lyrics that replicate the worldwide protests over the deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and much too many extra. The video options performances by the artists, filmed individually due to social distancing, and intercut with highly effective protest footage.

“Like so many people, I’ve lengthy been a Public Enemy fan, and the group was extremely formative for me and the trail I’d take,” mentioned Def Jam Chairman & CEO, UMG Common Counsel Jeff Harleston. “PE has persistently been a residing instance of how music can profoundly transfer and unite individuals, and have an effect on actual change within the nationwide dialog. As we proceed to confront inequality and injustice, we want PE’s voice within the nationwide dialogue. Def Jam is proud to associate with Chuck and welcome Public Enemy house.”

“For true followers of hip-hop everywhere in the world, it is a historic second,” mentioned Def Jam GM & EVP Wealthy Isaacson. “Bringing Public Enemy house to Def Jam – in a time when their message is extra essential than ever – is a profound assertion and a much-needed reunion. We’re past excited to as soon as once more lock arms with the legendary Public Enemy.”

Earlier this summer time, Public Enemy launched “State of the Union (STFU),” produced by DJ Premier, a fiery assault on the Trump Administration.