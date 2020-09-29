Public Enemy’s Chuck D, More for UMG’s Black Caucus Panels

Final week, Common Music Group and its Job Drive for Significant Change (in partnership with UMG’s °1824 and Variety & Inclusion groups, Def Jam Ahead, Interscope/Geffen/A&M and Republic Report’s Motion Committee), launched a sequence of particular applications and discussions in celebration of this 12 months’s Congressional Black Caucus Basis’s Annual Legislative Convention.

The occasions are free and open to the general public. Arising this week are:

“Black and Blue” Sept 29, 5 p.m. ET (streaming right here)

Introduced by Def Jam Ahead, “Black and Blue” is a stay dialog on the persistent police brutality in Black and Brown communities. That includes particular visitor, Congressman Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY), together with New York Metropolis Public Advocate Jumaane Williams, Retired NYPD officer Ronald Colter, former NBA participant and neighborhood activist Royce White and Def Jam Recordings artists Chuck D, Jadakiss and Bobby Classes, the panel tackles the difficulty of generational over-policing and begs the query “What could be executed?”

Music Professionals Oct. 3, 1 p.m. ET (register right here)

That includes particular visitor Congresswoman Robin Kelly (D-IL), the group will talk about what it means to be a lady of shade ready of energy within the music business and the way all of us can foster future generations of feminine executives. Be part of main music executives Ethiopia Habtemariam (President, Motown Data, and EVP, Capitol Music Group), LaTrice Burnette (EVP GM, Island Data), Marleny Reyes (SVP, Advertising and marketing, Republic Data), Natina Nimene (SVP, City Promotion & Artist Relations, Def Jam Recordings) and Nicole Wyskoarko (EVP City Operations, Interscope Data) for this participating session on feminine empowerment.

The Artwork of Black Entrepreneurship & Model Constructing Oct. 3, 1:45 p.m. (register right here)

Being Black and launching your personal enterprise or advertising your work to others creates extra boundaries that makes the pursuit of the ‘American dream’ that rather more complicated. Introduced by Interscope, Geffen and A&M Data, please be a part of particular visitor Congresswoman Yvette Clarke (D-NY) and panelists from IGA’s Joint Enterprise Label Companions, LVRN and Dreamville, for a breakout session on methods to foster Black entrepreneurial success and strengthen model constructing.