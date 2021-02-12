Public function disqualified three former Conade officials for irregular handling of public resources

SFP decided to sanction by disqualifying three public servants (Photo: Conade)

The Public Function Secretary (SFP), chaired by Irma Eréndira Sandoval Ballesteros, decided to sanction through the Disqualification of three public servants who worked in the National Commission for Physical Culture and Sports (Conade), by handling irregularities and inspection of public resources belonging to the Fund for High Performance Sports (Fodepar).

In an official SFP statement, it was stated: “Secretary Irma Eréndira Sandoval Ballesteros announced that the Public Function imposed three new sanctions in the National Commission of Physical Culture and Sports (Conade); it’s about the disqualifications for six months to a public servant who had previously been suspended, and to a former civil servant who had already been dismissed from the post, as well as a suspension for half a year to a public servant ”.

The investigation that culminated in the aforementioned sanctions is the product of audits carried out by the SFP during 2019 and 2020. It was decided to audit the management of these resources specifically for information from citizen complaints and because the President of the Republic, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, requested that the economic resources Fodepar and its respective handling were reviewed in detail.

Before the SFP decided to sanction the officials, the Internal control organ (OIC) of Conade had already determined that Arturo Contreras Bonilla, the former director of High Performance, had authorized the release of public resources belonging to Fodepar in an irregular manner. In order for the OIC to carry out its audit work properly, the public servant was removed from his position.

Likewise, in the press release it was reported that from these investigations it was concluded that Tania Ibeth Sierra González, former head of the Department of Investment and Fiduciary Evaluation of Conade, “improperly approved and authorized the reimbursement to Fodepar, with incomplete documentation that did not comply with the official provisions”.

The third sanctioned official was Israel Benítez Mortero, a former Deputy Director of Quality for Sport, whowho had been dismissed last August by the SFP, since did not adequately supervise the verification of expenses of the athletes who are beneficiaries of this trust and, therefore, did not fulfill their responsibilities as a public servant.

In October of last year, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador had declared in a press conference that some of the state trusts were being managed with opacity and, perhaps, corruption. “What we want is that everything that has to do with the budget be transparent, because it is the people’s money”, He asserted.

This is not the first time that Conade officials have received sanctions from the SFP. So far around 12 servants of this commission have received some kind of sanction from the secretary presided over by Sandoval Ballesteros.

Currently Ana Gabriela Guevara, a famous Olympic runner, is the director of this commission (EFE / Mario Guzm & # 225; n / File)



The Conade is a decentralized public body attached to the SPublic Education Secretariat (SEP) Some of its objectives are to implement public policies for the promotion of sport and physical activity, both at the level of the general population and professional athletes. It is also in charge of establishing the guidelines and regulations for participation in professional sports activities. Currently, Ana Gabriela Guevara, famous Olympic runner, is the director of this commission.

The Foot pair, meanwhile, is a public administration and payment trust designed to promote and encourage national sport. its guiding axis is Conade.

