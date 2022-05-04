“Public toll”, “smell of humiliation”, “attempted derision”: Atlético de Madrid argued why it will not make Real Madrid champion corridor

Atlético de Madrid will receive Real Madrid next Sunday at the Wanda Metropolitano (REUTERS / Albert Gea)

Atlético de Madrid will not make Real Madrid the champion corridor, after their recent title in the Spanish La Liga, in next Sunday’s derby at the Wanda Metropolitano stadium. The mattress entity understands that “Some want to convert what was born as a gesture of recognition to the champion into a public toll that their rivals must pay, also impregnated with the aroma of humiliation”and warns that the rojiblanco club will not collaborate “in this attempt at derision”as explained this Monday to EFE entity sources.

“Some want to convert what was born as a gesture of recognition to the champion into a public toll that his rivals must pay, also impregnated with the aroma of humiliation. Under no circumstances will Atlético de Madrid collaborate in this mockery attempt in which the true values ​​of sport are completely forgotten and tension and confrontation between fans are encouraged ”, sources from the club affirmed, after assessments in this regard at different levels within the institution.

“We have been involved in several similar situations in recent years after winning different titles, including two Leagues, and on some occasions there was some kind of tribute from the rival team to our champion team and on others not, but Never was such an exaggerated and artificial expectation or controversy generated as the one we have been experiencing in recent weeks,” pointed.

Atlético de Madrid will receive Real Madrid, brand new champion of the Spanish League (REUTERS / Javier Barbancho)

They also recalled that Atlético was the champion of the League in 2020-21 and they wonder: “Does anyone remember any controversy about whether they should receive a corridor from their first rival after winning the title?”

“No, because there was no debate. In the first match of this season, Celta de Vigo decided not to make a corridor and it was a correct decision, because they are gestures that must be made to be applauded by the public and therefore it makes perfect sense that they be made in front of the champion’s fans. The goal cannot be to create tension and make the atmosphere rarefied. We received the corridor in the first game we played as locals, by Elche. Naturally, gratefully and, obviously, without any demands”, reviewed Atlético.

“Knowing how to lose is as important as knowing how to win. From Atleti we do not intend to impose anything on others. It is clear that we have another way of understanding life”, the rojiblanco club concluded.

