Published the primary reliable trailer for Ms. Wonder at the side of the premiere date of the sequence on Disney +

disney has launched the primary reliable trailer for Ms. Wondera brand new MCU sequence, revealing that will premiere on Disney+ on June 8.

Ms. Wonder will introduce Kamala Khan to the MCU, a Pakistani-American teen who idolizes Captain Wonder, prior to gaining powers of her personal. The trailer presentations us a personality who seems to have some key variations from the nature’s origins within the comics.

Whilst the Kamala from the comics won her powers via being suffering from the Terrigen mist, the trailer means that MCU Kamala gets them from what seems to be a paranormal bracelet. Whilst we see that this Kamala nonetheless has the powers we all know, it sort of feels that this new model additionally good points the power to create cosmic subject matter that can be utilized at will.

The trailer additionally provides us a glimpse into his lifestyles in highschool and his circle of relatives lifestyles. The antagonists of the sequence aren’t so transparentas there are handiest imprecise hints as to who he’s going to struggle, and in what approach.

Disney has additionally shared the primary reliable poster of Ms. Wonder:

The premiere date of June 8 puts the sequence between Physician Abnormal within the Multiverse of Insanity, in Might, and Thor: Love and Thunder, in July, at the UCM unlock agenda. Earlier than all that comes Moon Knight, which premieres March 30 on Disney+.