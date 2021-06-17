Puddan Internet Collection (2021) Cineprime: Solid, Watch On-line, Free up Date, All Episodes, Actual Names

Puddan is an Indian internet collection from Cineprime. The Hindi language internet collection free up date is eighteen June 2021. It’s to be had at the authentic site and Cineprime app to look at on-line. Anjana, Kapil performs the lead forged within the collection.

Tale

The plot revolves round a cheerful couple shifted to town. The children within the the town are mesmerised to look the girl. Issues take a flip as an sudden match occurs. Will a small mistake destroy the lives of more than a few folks?

Puddan Solid (Cineprime)

Nisha

Anjana

Kapil

Nishant

Style: 18+, Drama

Free up Date: 18 June 2021

Language: Hindi

Platform: Cineprime

Watch Puddan Internet Collection on Cineprime

