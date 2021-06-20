Puddan Internet Collection Solid, Unlock Date, Actress, Trailer & Watch On-line

Puddan is an upcoming Hindi Language internet sequence. Puddan internet sequence is from a brand new OTT platform Cine High. Cine High has launched about 3 internet sequence. Puddan internet sequence belongs to the romance. Puddan internet sequence unlock date is 18th June 2021 used to be showed via the makers of the sequence. Puddan internet sequence forged that includes Prerana Keshwani, Saksham Dayma, Eden Rose. Puddan internet sequence might be streamed on Cine High App.

Puddan Internet Collection Tale

PPuddan internet sequence poster launched with the caption “Ye hai PUDDAN…gaaow ke LADY HUNTERRR…😎, Inki GUN hamesha Loaded rehti hai or TARGET hmesa Coded rehti hai..!!😉’

The tale of Puddan revolves across the native Casanova who claims to sleep with any lady in his village. Everybody within the village retold themselves the tale of Puddan numerous occasions and this makes the tale extra gripping since the new Bhabhi within the the city has little interest in Puddan in any respect.

To grasp the overall tale watch Puddan internet sequence on Cineprime App. Puddan internet sequence date is eighteen June 2021. Puddan internet sequence forged Prerana Keshwani, Saksham Dayma, Eden Rose.

Puddan Internet Collection Main points

Identify Puddan Solid Prerana Keshwani , Saksham Dayma, Eden Rose Style Romance Director Up to date quickly Unlock Date 18 June 2021 On-line Video Platform (OTT) Cine High App Language Hindi Nation India

Puddan Internet Collection Trailer

