Puddan Internet Sequence Forged, Liberate Date, Actress, Trailer & Watch On-line

Puddan Internet Sequence: Puddan is an upcoming Hindi Language internet sequence. Puddan internet sequence is from a brand new OTT platform Cine High. Cine High has launched about 3 internet sequence. Puddan internet sequence belongs to the romance. Puddan internet sequence unencumber date has now not but showed by way of the makers of the sequence. Puddan internet sequence solid that includes Prerana Keshwani, Saksham Dayma, Eden Rose. Puddan internet sequence will likely be streamed on Cine High App.

Puddan Internet Sequence Tale

Puddan internet sequence plot has now not been showed additionally the trailer of the internet sequence isn’t launched. Puddan internet sequence poster launched with the caption “Ye hai PUDDAN…gaaow ke LADY HUNTERRR…😎, Inki GUN hamesha Loaded rehti hai or TARGET hmesa Coded rehti hai..!!😉’ To understand the total tale watch Puddan internet sequence on Cineprime App. Puddan internet sequence date will likely be up to date quickly when it’s to be had. Puddan internet sequence solid Prerana Keshwani, Saksham Dayma, Eden Rose.

Puddan Internet Sequence Main points

Name Puddan Forged Prerana Keshwani , Saksham Dayma, Eden Rose Style Romance Director Up to date quickly Liberate Date Up to date quickly On-line Video Platform (OTT) Cine High App Language Hindi Nation India

Puddan Internet Sequence Trailer

Up to date quickly

If any person has extra details about Puddan Internet sequence write it in remark we can replace it quickly.

supply hyperlink

Similar