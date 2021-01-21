Puebla also expressed annoyance over the rescheduling of matches due to the COVID-19 outbreak in Rayados

Nicolás Larcamón, Puebla coach, showed his annoyance at the rescheduling of his match against Monterrey (Photo: Courtesy / club Puebla)

Nicolas Larcamón, coach of the Puebla, showed his annoyance at the rescheduling of his match against Monterrey in the Liga MX. This as a result of covid-19 outbreak that appeared in the squad of the first team of the Rayados.

“I know there is a record, at least in Puebla, that the last tournament faced matches with several infected, of which were major players, and there was no rescheduling. We hope that throughout the tournament it will be handled clearly and that we have the criteria for all cases ”, the Argentine mentioned in a press conference this Wednesday.

And is that the duel against the gang, which would be celebrated on Friday, January 29, was changed to Tuesday February 2. However, four days later, on Saturday February 6 they will face America.

Regiomontanos presented 19 people infected with coronavirus, which is why they changed the date of their next two matches (Photo: Miguel Sierra / EFE)



“Two very demanding games join us on the calendar, we played Monterrey and America in four days and it was not our planning. Reprogramming hurts us, but we have to face it and we are going to do so ”, he pointed out.

It is worth remembering that this Tuesday Regiomontanos presented 19 people infected with coronavirus, which is why they changed the date of their next two games. As well as La Franja, America expressed its annoyance for not being cautious in the protocol and causing a possible outbreak in Coapa.

About the protocol, Larcamón was forceful in pointing out that the camoteros have been very cautious with this topic. He assured that his staff respects the health measures imposed by the club and the medical staff.

Larcamón assured that his staff respects the health measures imposed by the club and the medical staff (Photo: Courtesy / Club Puebla)

“On our part we are always reminding you that, beyond regular examinations, outside continue with that care and responsibility. Not only for the sporting interests of the club, but for the responsibility of the respective families of whom we are working day by day together ”, he mentioned.

However, he recalled that this situation is unpredictable, since there are ways outside the protection of the team to get infected. In addition, he pointed out that the situation of the pandemic is normalizing, warning that health measures can be relaxed.

“The fear that we all had more than a year ago when it started is different from how we take the situation and the context these days. It is more normalized and has positive things because one knows more clearly what this is all about, but it also has a negative side that it can relax us, “he said.

The camotero helmsman announced that his pupils will have to be focused against Xolos as they did against Chivas and Cruz Azul (Photo: Courtesy / Club Puebla)

Finally, the South American strategist spoke about his next match and He recognized that the Xolos of Tijuana have a difficult time on the offensive. However, he pointed out that the abundant reinforcements they had changed the situation and made them a difficult rival.

“Although in the tie with Pumas he did not score goals, he competed as equal to an extremely demanding rival and the other day with Juárez he competed as a visitor. We are aware that we are going to face a rival who is going to demand us”, He explained.

The camotero helmsman announced that his pupils they will have to be focused as they did against Chivas and Cruz Azul. He added that they should be focused on their game and not on what the frontiersmen can contribute.

“Mainly focusing on us, we have to be focused on our capabilities, on our goals and, above all, in the way in which we work every day to prepare for the game with the rival in front of us ”, he concluded.

