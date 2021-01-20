Puebla confident after good results against Chivas and Cruz Azul

La Franja is one of the revelation teams in this tournament start by drawing against the Sacred Rebaño and defeating La Maquina (Photo: Courtesy / Club Puebla)

Puebla, who has surprised locals and strangers, is confident of his good start in the Guard1anes 2020 tournament. The Uruguayan Emanuel Gularte He assured that for the camoteros the results obtained in the first days are a mental impulse.

“When one starts a process it is very important to see the results at the beginning to continue trusting on new ideas. These first points, beyond the results, give us confidence to be more solid when it comes to having an idea, “he commented at a press conference.

This was shared by his compatriot Maximilian Perg. In addition, he indicated that they hope to reaffirm their good time in Liga MX this Friday when they host the Xolos de Tijuana at the Cuauhtémoc Stadium.

“We had a very good start where we faced two difficult teams. Of the six points that were at stake, we were able to rescue four, but it is a match like all of us, we have to win it. Hopefully we can leave the three points at home”, Declared

And it is that La Franja achieved a great result by draw against Chivas de Guadalajara, who reached the semifinals last season. Further, they beat a hurt Cruz Azul, which finished in the top four teams of the previous season.

Perg pointed out that the great moment they live is due to the direction of Nicolas Larcamón, who just joined the club for this championship. He explained that his youth is a factor that has helped him to establish himself within the squad.

“I think Nico and his coaching staff has something going for it: the issue of age. Although for a coaching staff leading a group can play against you, they occupy it in their favor. They are very close to the player and make him feel absolute confidence”, He stressed.

He stressed that the Puebla institution has a dynamic team that seeks to adjust to match conditions. He pointed out that, unlike other clubs, they will seek to achieve victory without the need for a flashy game, since the main thing is to get the three points.

“For us Going for a match is doing what best suits to see ourselves benefited and win. At times it will be to go out to press up, at times it will be to withdraw. I think that a game, according to the rival, tends to be one way, but it goes through different moments, ”he noted.

The team that works best for them is the one that gets ahead, but they will see a Puebla that tries to improve game after game

By last, Gularte spoke of La Jauría and announced that they expect a great rival for the third day. He ruled out that the lack of results from the frontiersmen is a determining factor in putting one team as a favorite over the other.

“You always have to be vigilant, they have very good Tijuana players. We are working hard to win that game, working the details of the match against Cruz Azul. Tijuana has the problem of the percentage and we must take care of the same. Hopefully it will be a nice game and we will win the victory ”, he declared.

The match between camoteros and xoloitzcuintles will be the Friday, January 22 at 7:30 p.m. (Central Mexico time). The stage will be the Cuauhtémoc Stadium and the television transmission will be in charge of the chain TV Azteca.

