Puebla presented Eduardo Arce, the youngest DT in Liga MX for Clausura 2023

Eduardo Arce, 33, is the new coach of Club Puebla and will be the youngest coach for the next Clausura 2023 of the MX League.

During his time as a player, Eduardo Arce defended Puebla’s own shirt, as well as Atlante and Coras Tepic.

Later he was coach of the Pumas Third Division team and technical assistant at Celaya in the Promotion League, today called Liga de Expansión MX.

Subsequently, Eduardo Arce became technical director of the basic forces of Puebla, going through the Premier League (Second Division), as well as the Sub 15 and Sub 17 subsidiaries.

As a strategist for Puebla’s Under-20 category, Eduardo Arce led the team to the championship, winning the 2020 Apertura title.

After obtaining said award, he was chosen for the Clausura 2021 as an assistant to Nicolás Larcamón, the current former helmsman of Puebla, who left office after two years in the institution.

Eduardo Arce arrives at the technical management of Puebla with the idea of ​​continuing the work of Nicolás Larcamón in the team led by Manuel Jiménez.

“These colors have been part of my life for years, I have seen the club grow and the club has allowed me to do it too,” said Eduardo Arce in the video where the official Club Puebla accounts announced their new strategist.

Arce said he was “committed to preserving the place that the team has earned,” and maintained that “this entity is not negotiated, the Pueblota will continue to be the Pueblota.”

Eduardo Arce was born in Toluca, State of Mexico, on January 25, 1989 and will have the opportunity to lead in the First Division of Liga MX.

In recent days, Liga MX released the calendar for the Clausura 2023, which will begin on January 6 in Aguascalientes and end on May 28, a tournament in which only one double day will be seen throughout the four and a half months of competition.

On the other hand, Hugo Ayala, one of the historical defenders of Tigres de la UANL, informed the board that he has decided to look for playing minutes at another club for the next tournament.

There are two teams that have shown interest in signing him, the strongest being Atlético de San Luis.

The 35-year-old central veteran rejected the proposal that the Sinergia Deportiva leaders had presented to him to renew for another year with the institution, which he had been analyzing in recent weeks.

The intention of the number ‘4’ auriazul is to finish his stage as a footballer in a couple more years and then accept Tigres’ invitation to join the club’s organization chart, in some position in basic forces.

Ayala Castro will say goodbye as the player with the most games wearing the Tigres jersey with 462 games. This, after 12 years in the team in which he won 11 championships, since his arrival for the Apertura 2010.

It is worth mentioning that he was also a defender of the Mexican National Team during the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

