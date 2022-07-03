Puebla thrashed Mazatlán at the start of the 2022 Opening of the MX League

(Foto: Twitter/ClubPueblaMX)

Puebla FC started the tournament with the right footthe 2022 Apertura de la Liga MX taking the victory as a visitor in a night full of goals in Mazatlan.

The Argentine team Nicholas Larcamon had an explosive start to the game and took advantage of the weakness of the local team to score two goals in less than 15 minutes and set the course of the encounter.

Israel Reyes He was the scorer of the first goal of the tournament, in a play that was reviewed in the VAR because it was indicated out of place in the first instance, however, after the video arbitration intervention, the goal was considered good at minute 5.

The poblano team continued to insist on the attack and went with a counterattack like Fernando Aristeguieta took advantage of a rebound from Nicolás Vikonis to increase the lead in the 14th minute.

The match leveled out as the first half progressed and Mazatlán tried to react on the scoreboard, but the defense was attentive and Antony Silva was solid on goal.

Just starting the complement, Mazatlán managed to discount thanks to a service from Marco Fabián who finished off Eduard Bello with a ‘popcorn’.

When the team of gabriel knight began to believe in the possibility of a draw, Larcamón moved his pieces and sent Martín Barragán and Omar Fernández to the field, with the adjustments, the Strip regained control of the ball and got the third goal through Barragán at 58 ‘after some rebounds in the area.

Once again, a change from Puebla paid off and Amaury Scotus He pushed the fourth goal of the visit to 76 ‘when he had just five minutes on the field.

When the game seemed doomed, the young Gabriel Lopez He dared to shoot from outside the area and scored Mazatlan’s second in his debut thanks to a deflection to decorate the scoreboard at 85′.

On the next day, Mazatlán receives the UANL Tigers and Puebla Santos Laguna on Friday, July 8 to continue the 2022 Opening.

On the other hand, the opening match of the Apertura 2022, between Necaxa and Tolucawas suspended due to a electric storm that affected the surroundings of the Victoria Stadium, in Aguascalientes.

This was going to be one of the most attractive clashes of the day, due to the presentation of the great reinforcement of the Red Devils, among which the goalkeeper Thiago Volpi and the forwards Carlos Gonzalez and Jean Meneses.

(Photo: Twitter/TolucaFC)

the match will be rescheduled for tomorrow at 5:00 p.m.

And it is that Civil Protection did not allow the meeting to take place, so the players had to return to the changing rooms to shelter. While the fans had to stay on top of the Victoria to shelter from the rain.

Already half an hour late, everything seemed to indicate that the game could start. The 22 footballers jumped onto the pitch to carry out their respective warm-ups. However, minutes later the players had to return to the locker room because the electrical storm returned to stalk the surroundings of the Victoria Stadium.

This is not the first time that a game at Necaxa’s house has been suspended. On that occasion the duel was against Morelia in the 2006 Apertura. The game started normally, but at minute 38 ‘Paul Delgadillo stopped the game to send the players to the locker room due to the rain. Until then, the duel was tied at one with goals from Thiago and Alfredo Moreno.

