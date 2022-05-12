Puebla vs. America: where and when to see the first leg of the quarterfinals in Liga MX

Club América will visit Puebla in the quarterfinals of the league (Photo: Twitter/@ResacaAmerica)

The Mexican soccer league is about to start. the fringe of Puebla and the Eagles of Americatwo of the revelations in the Grita México Clausura 2022 tournament will collide in the second game of the day of the quarterfinals. Nicolás Larcamón, a coach who has broken into the competition with one of the most discreet squads, will look for take advantage for the second leg and put Fernando Ortiz on the ropes.

The die is cast. The team from Puebla will play a league match for the third consecutive time since the arrival of Nicolás Larcamón to the bench. Although his performance in the regular season was less showy than in the previous two semesters and the closure of Clausura 2022 left them out of direct classification, the Argentine hopes to take advantage at home to make history with your team.

Having beaten Mazatlan in the playoffs and consolidating in the fifth position in the general tableone lower than the Eagles, the Puebla will host the first leg at home. In the days before the first leg, fans made long lines outside the Puebla sports venue to buy tickets, so the capacity in favor of the locals could be decisive. The rest of the spectators will be able to follow the meeting through different platforms.

Fernando Ortiz managed to change the panorama of the Eagles in the semester (Photo: Twitter/@ClubAmerica)

Place: Cuauhtemoc Stadium, Puebla, Puebla.

Date: Wednesday May 11, 2022.

Hour: 21:05.

Television: The meeting will be broadcast on open and paid television. In the first case, the actions will be narrated by the Aztec Sports on channel 7. On the other hand, ESPN will handle the chronicle through pay television systems.

Internet and application: so much Aztec Sports how ESPN They will have live transmission through their multiplatform, that is, official website and mobile phone application. Notwithstanding, the signal in charge of the Ajusco television station will be enabled free of charge, while that of ESPN It will be exclusive to subscribers.

Radio: the radio listeners will be able to follow the transmission in the signal of In Deportes, through the 730 amplitude modulated (am), as well as the 96.9 frequency modulated (fm), as well as the microphones of The Eighth Sports on 690 and 1030 am, as well as on 107.3 HD2.

Nicolás Larcamón will seek to crown his sports project with a league championship (Photo: Carlos Ramírez/EFE)

Ferdinand Ortiz It has the best emotional moment of the two institutions. After having taken the reins of the institution in the day 9when the team was at the bottom of the general table, the Tano managed to turn the situation around. After falling to the Rayados de Monterrey and tied in the National Classic, got six wins in a row and a match against Cruz Azul that earned him to enter the league directly.

Thus, located in the fourth place overall and with a good record in their most recent meetings, The Eagles will seek to take flight heading for his 14th title in one of his most irregular seasons. In this regard, the players consider that the sports crisis that stalked them at the start is already behind them and they hope to transcend in the league.

“I don’t know if we will arrive in other conditions (to the league), but we are very confident that we are doing things right. We have turned the page on the bad results we had and we have shown on the pitch that we are showing another face. That is thanks to the effort and never giving up, not even if things had been bad “declared Henry Martin to the media one day before playing the quarterfinals.

