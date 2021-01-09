Puebla vs. Chivas: how and where to see the start of the 2021 Liga MX Clausura Tournament

This Friday Mexican soccer returns with the tournament Closing 2021 of the MX League, matchday 1 begins with the duel between Puebla and Chivas at the Cuauhtémoc Stadium at 7:30 p.m. and will be broadcast by Tv Azteca

Xolos will receive Pumas at the Caliente Stadium at 9:06 p.m. and the game will be able to tune in Fox Sports. And finally, at 9:30 p.m., Necaxa visits Mazatlán and the duel will be broadcast on Tv Azteca.

For him Saturday 9 January continue with the first game of Vasco Aguirre commanded by Rayados, who will face the Atlas at the Jalisco Stadium at 5:00 p.m. While Tigres will receive the current tournament champion, the Lion, the match will be broadcast at 7:00 p.m. on TUDN. América will have its first match at home and will host Atlético San Luis at 9:00 p.m., tuned by TUDN.

Tigres won the Concacaf championship and is one of the favorites in the next tournament (Photo: Miguel Sierra / EFE)

He Sunday, January 10 , Toluca receives the Gallos de Querétaro at 12:00 at the Nemesio Diez and will be broadcast by TUDN, at 7:06 pm the Cruz Azul will visit Santos Laguna.

The last meeting of the day is the Monday, January 11 when Pachuca receives Juárez at the Hidalgo Stadium at 9:00 p.m.

The complicated situation due to the coronavirus pandemic limited the purchase of foreign players, but some teams managed to strengthen themselves, while others preferred quality, there were those who preferred more changes such as the case of Xolos and the case of Cruz Azul and Pumas who have not acquired no reinforcement.

Mazatlán had six new additions, with the goalkeeper Nicolás Vikonis and Lorenzo Reyes in the front. While the Atlas will have the presence of Julio Furch and Aldo Rocha. Other teams that had six incorporations were Necaxa and Puebla, who reached the repechage and even Puebla advanced to the Liguilla after beating Rayados on penalties.

León is the current champion of Mexican soccer (Photo: Omar Martinez / REUTERS)

The team with the most acquisitions were the Xolos de Tijuana, which will feature Colombian Mauro Manotas from the MLS Dynamo and Miguel Sansores, one of the most prominent in Mazatlán.

Tigres managed to acquire the bomb signing with Carlos Gonzáles, former Pumas player, who promises to form a scoring duo along with André-Pierre Gignac.

So far there are two teams that have not confirmed any signings, it is the case of Cruz Azul that after the complicated closing of the tournament they had, they have faced many changes in the board of directors and continue without reinforcements for the tournament. In the case of Pumas they have also had complications due to financial problems, so it is expected that they will incorporate the players from the quarry.

Mauro Laínez new signing of América (Photo: Twitter / @ClubAmerica)

He Club América change of Technical Director and he welcomed the Argentine Santiago Solari, the players who came to the club were the Mexican Mauro Lainez, the Peruvian Pedro Aquino and Alan Medina, from Toluca.

Again this season will begin with empty stadiums, although some of them in Guadalajara, Mazatlán and Puebla could adjust the measures to receive their fans depending on the regulations and protocols of the different cities.

The tournament repeats the name of Guardians in honor of all the medical and nursing personnel who have worked in hospitals to prevent Covid-19.

