Puebla vs Chivas: where and when to watch the Liga MX playoff

Chivas will face Puebla in the Liga MX play-off (Photo: Twitter / @Chivas)

The FIFA date ended and the matches of repechage They arrived for the happy fans of Mexican soccer. In the second play-off match, hes Camoteros del Puebla they will receive in the Cuauhtémoc Stadium at Chivas del Guadalajara. The group from Guadalajara was placed in position number 10 of the general tournament, while the poblanos did it in seventh place.

In this way, the clubs will seek to go to the quarterfinals of the Grita México Apertura 2021 tournament. The match will take place at 9:00 p.m. (Central Mexico Time). The ninety minutes will be broadcast by TV Azteca, so the duel will be enlivened by Christian Martinoli, Luis García and Luis Roberto Alves Zag.

Likewise, the meeting will define the second classified of the playoffs, since the match between Santos and San Luis will begin two hours before. The clubs that await rival are: America, Atlas, Leon and the Tigers of Nuevo Leon. These institutions qualified directly for the quarterfinals due to their position in the general tournament. The Azulcremas they made 35 units, the Rojinegros 29; the Emeralds 29 in the same way and the Felines 28.

Miguel Ponce de Chivas assured that the tournament could be saved with his team’s championship (Photo: Hilda Ríos / EFE)



On the other hand, the Sacred Flock qualified for the play-off stage after performingr 22 points, only two below the Camoteros who made 24. Between the twelfth place and the second place of the Mexican tournament there was a difference of 9 units. Some media outlets rated the MX League like an irregular tournament in which mediocrity is prioritized.

While others, such as Santiago Solari, strategist for America, asserted that the format established that anyone could beat anyone: “(the playoff) give him a pepper, a salt and a heat to the tournament. The tournament is very competitive and it is very difficult to win ”, he shared at a press conference.

The Chiverío dragging a streak of five games, of which he has won two, drawn two and suffered a setback. Jesus Molina, a midfielder for the Jalisco club commented that the new coach has shown innovative work: “The management is very good, most have had the opportunity, they cannot complain that they have not played or that they have no opportunity within the team. Neither can relax because the one behind him is known to be squeezing strong and Marcelo does not tempt his heart ”.

The match between Puebla and Chivas will define the second classified of the playoffs (Photo: Francisco Guasco / EFE)



Marcelo Michel Leaño came to occupy the position of technical director after the departure of Victor Manuel Vucetich. The King midas had a little clarified exit by the directors of the striped set. So Leaño had to take command as a strategist for the popular Mexican team. The young 33-year-old helmsman is not an improvised, because with the family Vergara takes just over 10 years, it all started when it became Sports Director of Basic Forces next to Johan Cruyff.

Leaño recently revealed how his team performs. The formation of his team that he regularly uses is a 4-3-3. In interview for TUDN He explained that when he uses this scheme, he does so with the intention of removing the centrals from the rival team: ” The idea is to defend in long spaces and attack in short spaces ”.

Miguel Ponce, defender of Chivas, assured that only the championship could save the step they are currently taking, since it has not been the most optimal: “What would save the tournament is being champions, making a good Liguilla. Chivas is not there to simply win a game and advance to the playoffs, “he added at a press conference.

