Puebla vs Cruz Azul: where and when to see the match of day 10 in Liga MX

Cruz Azul will visit Puebla on the field of the Cuauhtémoc Stadium (Photo: Courtesy / Club Puebla)

The actions in Liga MX have not stopped. Continuing the trend of matches most days of the week, Cruz Azul will be in charge of opening the calendar this Friday when he visits Puebla at the Cuauhtémoc Stadium. Although it might seem like a pending match for the current champion, Nicolás Larcamón’s pupils could surprise and win at home.

The Strip of Puebla is far from the positions that brought it closer to glory in the last campaign. After some relevant casualties in all sectors of the field, the strategist has not been able to find a scheme competitive enough to be higher in the rankings. After nine games played, they have only been able to collect 8 of 27 units possible.

They will have the opportunity to reclaim their path this September 24. To your advantage, the field will be able to count on the presence of 15 thousand 500 fans, in case the ticket authorized by the health authorities for the meeting is exhausted. People who follow either of the two teams in the rest of the Republic will be able to follow the actions live through various platforms totally free.

Cruz Azul returned to victory after being eliminated from the Concacaf Champions League by Monterrey (Photo: Carlos Ramírez / EFE)



Date: Friday, September 24, 2021.

Hour: 20:00.

Place: Cuauhtémoc Stadium, Puebla, Puebla.

TV: The match will be broadcast by the signal of Aztec Sports, at canal 7 of broadcast television. For those who prefer to tune into the pay signal, the game will be broadcast through the signal of ESPN 2.

App: The applications of both television stations will carry the live broadcast.

Internet: So much Aztec Sports What ESPN They will enable the signal on their website, official. However, both in this mode and in the application, users who are inclined to ESPN shall have a subscription.

In the eyes of many fans, the Blue Cross Celestial Machine has suffered from the disease of ‘championitis’. Having risen to glory after nearly 24 years, Juan Reynoso’s team is below the direct classification positions. With three victories, four draws, as well as two defeats, they are ranked number six and have garnered 13 points, that is, less than half of those they could have obtained.

The last time Nicolás Larcamón won at home was on matchday 7 against Querétaro (Photo: Francisco Guasco / EFE)

After a streak of five games without knowing the victory, Los de la Noria finally managed to win when they beat Querétaro by two goals to zero. After the match, Juan Reynoso considered that the irregular results they have obtained are due to the little rest that some players have had, since they have not stopped since their call with national teams in the summer and continued with the domestic tournament of the League, as well as the Concacaf Champions League.

He also recognized that “This start has not been good and even so we are two points away from fourth place, football has rewarded us. We are doing something right because in other circumstances, after being champion, suddenly you are not even among the first 12 and we have stayed in the qualifying zone, then in the playoffs. We are very close to fourth place and we are going to recover “, he considered in a press conference before traveling to Puebla.

For his part, the helmsman of the people of Puebla is confident that they can emerge victorious from the next meeting. “Besides being the champion, It is one of the schools with the best budget. But that is nothing that we take into account beyond the preparation of the meeting. When we are focused we can play as equals to any team “, he stressed.

KEEP READING:

Who are the top scorers of the National Classic

David Faitelson singled out América for manipulating the refereeing in Liga MX

Guti assures that Real Madrid did not value Santiago Solari: “in the Mexican League he does it well”