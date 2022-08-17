Puebla vs Necaxa: where and at what time to watch Matchday 9 midweek

The Puebla team will receive Necaxa for Day 9 of the 2022 Opening (Photo: Instagram/@clubpuebla)

The Opening 2022 from Liga MX will continue its course, for this reason the Matchday 9 of the championship, games scheduled in the middle of the week. Three commitments will inaugurate this date, which will be Mazatlán vs. Querétaro, Atlas vs. Juárez and Puebla vs Necaxa.

This last one promises to be the most important party of the first block of date nine because until now the set of The fringe and the Ray they are within the first six positions of the classification, an area that still contemplates the playoffs.

Those led by Nicholas Larcamon will receive the pupils of Jaime Lozano on the field of Cuauhtemoc Stadium This Tuesday, August 16, at 9:05 p.m., in central Mexico time, the match will begin.

Jaime Lozano will face Nicolás Larcamón (Photo: Instagram/ @clubnecaxa)

For this match, the fans of both clubs will have the option of following the live transmission through the signal of open television of Aztec Sports, Well, every time sweet potato growers they play as a local, the Ajusco television station is in charge of covering the event.

It should be added that the transmission will start minutes before the game, that is to say that from 9:00 p.m. you can follow the preview of the game and later the match between both squads.

Date: Tuesday, August 16, 2022

Hours: 9:05 p.m. (central Mexico)

Venue: Cuauhtemoc Stadium, Puebla

Transmission: TV Azteca (Azteca 7)

Puebla vs. Necaxa will be played at the Cuauhtémoc Stadium (Photo: Instagram/@clubpuebla)

Internet: the official page of Aztec Sports it will also take care of live game sharing. To access it, you only have to enter the aztecadeportes.com portal and select the live broadcast.

Mobile app: the game can be followed live from a mobile device, for this it is only necessary to download the Azteca Sports app.

Radio: an alternative option so that the fans who do not have access to the internet and/or television, can follow the narration through the radio signal of The Deportes on 730 AM and 96.9 FM.

Puebla adds three draws in its last games played (Photo: Instagram/@clubpuebla)

Until the end of date eight of the tournament, the pupils of Jaime Lozano they were placed in position five of the table with 12 units, a sum that placed them below Pachuca and above the Stripehis rival on the court.

The hidrocálida squad comes from a defeat against Monterrey with a score of 1-2 in their stay at home. But, previously, on Matchday 7 they defeated Atlético de San Luis with goals from Facundo Bautista y Ferdinand Madrigal.

Despite the fact that there is still a long way to go to reach the final stretch of the competition and start with the league, until now the Aguascalientes players would be in the playoff zone and would aspire to the “big party” of Mexican soccer.

Jaime Lozano’s pupils were placed in position five in the table with 12 units (Photo: Instagram/@clubnecaxa)

For their part, the Larcaboyz they have drawn three draws in their last three games, a situation that allowed them to place themselves in the position six of the table with 11 units. His last game was against the Only of Tijuana, with whom they tied with a score of 3 – 3.

If the team from Puebla achieves a victory against Necaxacould aspire to the first four places in the table and secure their position in the group stage.

KEEP READING:

Charlyn Corral and the controversial celebration she dedicated to a group of fans who made fun of her

Who is Ezequiel Cirigliano, a former Zacatepec player who was arrested for attempted robbery

Javier Aguirre started the new season in LaLiga with a draw with the goal of keeping Mallorca in first place