Puebla vs Pachuca: when and where to see the first match of matchday 12 in Liga MX

Puebla and Pachuca are very close to each other in the Liga MX standings. (Photo: @ ClubPueblaOficial / Liga MX / Facebook)

The match between Puebla and Pachuca, which will open the activity of the Matchday 12 at Grita Mexico 2021 Opening Tournament, this will be done Friday, October 1, 2021. The fringe will receive the Tuzos at Cuauhtémoc Stadium, o’clock 19:00 hours (Central time of the Mexican Republic). The duel will be broadcast on the screens of TV Azteca.

The clubs remain one and two places, respectively, from the repechage zone on the MX League; so they will try to add three to climb in the general table. The sweet potatoes they will seek to obtain their second home win; the hidalguenses, their second as visitor at the pageant.

Those led by Nicolas Larcamón are located in the position 13 from the competition, after getting twelve points in eleven days. Before facing this commitment, they defeated by the minimum Atlas at Jalisco Stadium. Despite being expelled from George Corral, Antony Silva stopped a maximum penalty; also, the goal of Christian Tabó ended the streak of six games unbeatable of the red and black in order to give the whole of Puebla its first visit win in the Apertura 2021.

Puebla truncated the possibility of Atlas climbing to the top of Liga MX. (Photo: Francisco Guasco / EFE)



However, they have defended their fortress in five times during the fair present: his balance is one win, three draws and one setback. On the second date, Chivas traveled to the southeast of Mexico to impose conditions for a 0-2. Eventually, Tigers did the same in the fourth, but returned to the Sultana of the North with a point on the suitcases after equaling one.

The only joy of The fringe at home it was conceived in the Matchday 7, through both Daniel Alvarez with which he surpassed Queretaro by 1-0. Since then, they have defined parity at two with Athletic of San Luis in the eighth week of the championship and repeated 1-1 when they received Machine from Blue Cross in the tenth.

On the other hand, the box Paulo Pezzolano is located only one notch below its rival in turn: in the 14th place. Interestingly, also with a unit less than Puebla, but with one less encounter. The above because his pending duel with the squad potosine was rescheduled. The comparison corresponds to the Matchday 5 and the November 3, 2021, at 19:00 hours (Central Mexico time), at Hidalgo Stadium.

In said property, the so-called Hurricane from Bella Airosa, Pachuca comes from holding 1-1 in front of The Eagles of the America. However, in his presentations within five other places in the country, he has only been able to come out ahead on one occasion. Also, add three slips and a draw.

Despite the draw in Pachuca, America remained the leader of the MX League with 22 points. (Photo: David Martínez Pelcastre / EFE)



On his visit from the second date to Kraken, in Sinaloa territory, fell 2-1 to the Gunboats from Mazatlan. During its passage through the BBVA Stadium, on the fourth day, succumbed 3-1 to the Striped from Monterrey. Although his actions of the sixth in The corrector paid off as it sentenced the White Roosters by 0-2 thanks to the annotations of Gustavo Cabral and Luis Chavez.

In the seventh, he forged 1-1 in the Colossus of Santa Úrsula with the current monarchs of the First Division of Mexico. In his last outing, made in the ninth week of the contest, Jesus Angulo prevented The Sacred Flock divided units in Zapopan; The puppy saved the Guadalajara club with a goal at minute 89 and declared the 1-0 defeat of the Tuzos.

