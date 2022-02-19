Puebla vs Rayados: the goal that sentenced the defeat of Vasco Aguirre

The leading team of the Grita México Clausura 2022 tournament was present on the scoreboard before the most expensive squad on the circuit with a goal two minutes into the match (Video: Twitter/@AztecaDeportes)

One of the most attractive matches of matchday 6 at Grita México Clausura 2022 brought together the leader of the tournament against the most expensive squad on the circuit. Although the team of Monterey Striped seemed the strongest to take the three points, the Puebla de Nicolás Larcamón managed to give a blow of authority and consolidated his lead in the general table with a dressing room goal that also sharpened the sports crisis of Basque Aguirre in the Barrel.

Encouraged by his fans, the poblano players launched themselves to the attack immediately after hearing the initial whistle. A couple of opportunities that put the arch protected by Stephen Andrada were enough for anticipate the touchdown that was scored before the stopwatch hit its first three minutes.

After a corner kick charge, the midfielder Federico Mancuello he sent a cross that overwhelmed the vast majority of the royal defenders. Paying no attention to what happened behind their backs, the five backs they enabled a space so that Diego De Buen could enter alone and with full comfort to execute a strong header. The spherical embedded itself in the opposite post the one defended by Andrada and hit the crossbar before crossing the goal line.

The forward of the Mexican National Team missed the clearest opportunity his team had to tie the match (Video: Twitter/@LigaBBVAMX)

Without the team Basque could even attempt some offensive deployment, the strategy had to be changed suddenly. The visitors had to row against the current during the remaining 87 minutes of the meeting.tro. Although the reaction seemed to arrive in some moments of the first half. The teams went into the break with the advantage for the local team.

For the second half, Vincent Janssen tried to bear the responsibility of equalizing the actions in the Cuauhtémoc Stadium. In that way, three minutes after resuming He tried a cross shot after receiving a filtered ball in the area. However, goalkeeper Antony Silva lay down well on the pitch and managed to stop the Dutch striker’s intention. four minutes later Maximiliano Meza attempted a shot that hit the crossbar.

Al minute 55, Gustavo Ferrareis He starred in a dangerous entry into the large area of ​​​​his team. the side defender hit the face of Maxi Meza and earned an expulsion. At that moment, the Rayados squad received the opportunity to overcome the adverse marker and could have started the path from the penalty mark. However, Anthony Silva dressed as a hero again.

Diego de Buen was the architect of Puebla’s victory with a dressing room goal (Photo: Twitter/@LigaBBVAMX)

The center forward of the Mexican National Team was outlined in front of the goal without gaining too much momentum. Silva held out until the last to make his throw and, because the path of the ball pointed towards the center of the goal, he was able to stop the imminent goal with just his instep. Despite the rebound, the Rayados did not have the opportunity to finish off again and the mood of the people from Puebla grew instantly.

The marker no longer moved even though the pupils of the Basque They enjoyed numerical superiority. Although in social networks the work of Nicholas Larcamonwho remains the undefeated leader, also resonated the name of Funes Mori for his mistake, as well as that of Javier Aguirre, who was requested to resign from the Monterrey team.

Puebla took a step forward in the general table by accumulating 14 units at the top. With their formidable step they will seek get the three points on matchday seven when they visit Chivas de Guadalajara. In the meantime, the Rayados will host Atlético de San Luiswho is currently in the penultimate position and against whom they will seek to explode their offensive power to convince the fans of the sports project headed by Aguirre.

KEEP READING:

“They have not done so badly”: Miguel Herrera defended Santiago Solari and Vasco Aguirre

“A fraud”: Gennady Golovkin attacked Canelo Álvarez

Who was Héctor Pulido, legendary footballer who got promotion with Cruz Azul