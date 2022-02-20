Puebla vs Rayados: where and when to see the crucial test for the leader of Liga MX

Monterrey will visit Puebla to seek victory in the midst of a gloomy scenario (Photo: Miguel Sierra/EFE)

The Puebla Stripthe team that has emerged as the revelation of the Grita México Clausura 2022 tournament, will face the powerful squad of the Monterey stripes. Although the moment starring both teams is diametrically different, the institutions require a mandatory win to achieve a step forward in their league goals. However, the stakes favor those led by Nicholas Larcamon.

With a formidable debut, the owners of the Cuauhtémoc Stadium They have the best stats in the tournament. Although they have not scored the most goals, they are at the top of the table thanks to their three wins and two draws. Although in their most recent match against the reigning champion they shared the units, they will look to the encouragement of their people for inspiration to overcome the most expensive squad in the tournament.

The state of Puebla passes through the yellow color of the epidemiological risk traffic light, so the sports venue located in the capital will be enabled to house fans of the 75 percent. In that sense, close to 30 thousand 800 people They will be able to be in the stands of the Cuauhtémoc Stadium to boost the spirits of Larcamón’s pupils. The rest of the followers will be able to follow the actions through various platforms.

The tournament leaders tied with the champion Atlas in the match prior to the dispute with the Rayados (Photo: Francisco Guasco/EFE)

Place: Cuauhtemoc Stadium, Puebla, Puebla.

Date: Friday February 18, 2022.

Hour: 19:00

Television: The match between La Franja and Los Rayados will be broadcast on open television on channel 7. The coverage will be in charge of the team from Aztec Sports.

Application and Internet: Ajusco’s television station will also broadcast the actions from the Cuauhtémoc Stadium through its application and official website for free.

Javier Basque Aguirre is in the eye of the hurricane due to the current sporting situation that the team is going through. Although his transfer to the Club World Cup generated expectations among Mexican soccer fans, did not manage to transcend beyond the first game played. Losing against Al-Ahly of Egypt, the Rayados had to fight for fifth place overall, test successfully passed contra Al Jazira.

The Rayados de Monterrey drag with the disappointing participation they had in the Club World Cup (Photo: Suhaib Salem/REUTERS)

While, his performance in Liga MX has also been irregular. Their participation in the international tournament prevented them from playing two games, so are in the second half of the table. However, the results they managed to obtain before traveling to the United Arab Emirates were not favorable, since during three games they only won once and tied the other two.

Although the pending matches could be beneficial for the statistics of the people from Monterrey, and they have players capable of fighting for the title again, the fans have condemned the work of the Basque Aguirre. However, the coach has defended his work with the Barrial on several occasions. Even in his most recent statement to the media He compared himself to Diego Simeone.

“Right now Simeonewith ten years at Atlético de Madrid, had a string of bad results and yet he is a hero in Madrid. The best coach in the history of Atleti, there are the critics. Criticism is something we cannot control and it is something that will always exist. It is inherent to the position, ”he assured.

In this way, the people of Puebla have the possibility of consolidate leadership of the tournament and temporarily detach from the red and black of the Atlas. On the other hand, in case of success, the Rayados de Monterrey have the possibility to catapult his position to the eighth step.

