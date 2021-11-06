Puebla vs Toluca: when and where to watch the match of matchday 17 in Liga MX

Christian Tabó, footballer from Puebla, celebrates his goal against FC Juárez. (Photo: EFE / Hilda Ríos)



The match between Puebla and Toluca will open the Friday activity in the Matchday 17 from MX League. The regular phase of Grita Mexico 2021 Opening Tournament will end this weekend, so both clubs will seek to add three points to consolidate a victory that allows them to secure their place in the big mexican soccer party.

The duel between Camoteros and Red Devils this will be done November 5th, o’clock 19:00 hours (Central time of the Mexican Republic), from the field of Cuauhtémoc Stadium. Puebla and Mexiquenses followers who cannot meet at the Angelopolis, will have the opportunity to follow the meeting through the screens of TV Azteca.

This commitment will collide the current nineth and fifth of the general table, respectively, clubs that remain in the repechage zone. The triumph, in addition to the slip of Lion O Tigers, would cause the visiting squad to classify directly to the League. On the other hand, the combination of a fall from the current sixth to eighth with a favorable score from the locals would strengthen his ticket.

Those led by the Argentine strategist Nicolas Larcamón are in the place nine of the classification with 21 units in 16 checks; product of five wins, six draws and five setbacks. They have the same number of points as Monterrey, only that the goal difference of The gang Is superior.

Puebla during his visit to the Atlas at the Jalisco Stadium. (Photo: EFE / Francisco Guasco)



Striped He has scored 19 goals and received 16, hence they maintain a +3. While The fringe he has sent to save the ball 15 times for 16 goals against; Due to this, this item of its statistics is -1.

In their last presentation, they beat the Braves of Juarez at Benito Juárez Olympic Stadium. Christian Tabó and Guillermo Martinez they scored the decisive targets.

Within their fortress they have played eight games: they won in two, tied in three and lost in the rest. In their home debut, they lost 2-0 to Chivas. In addition, they agreed to 1-1 against Tigers.

Later, they beat Queretaro and decreed the 2-2 with Athletic San Luis. A new 1-1 was conceived against Blue Cross, but then succumbed 1-2 before Pachuca. His most recent cards were 2-0 over Mazatlan and 0-1 against The fair.

In contrast, the elements of the Argentine helmsman Hernán Cristante are located in the fifth place of the championship. Have acquired 24 points in the same number of confrontations; after six wins, six draws and four slips.

Toluca received Necaxa at home. They matched one on Matchday 14. (Photo: EFE / Alex Cruz)



In eight away games, they came out ahead and lost in three, but tied in a pair. In its passage through the border of City of Juárez, they signed up for 1-3. In front of Xolos from Tijuana at Hot Stadium they got the 0-2.

They suffered a setback when they entered the Aztec stadium: Machine he shut them out 4-0. They were not hurt with Atlas at Jalisco. In the Bella Airosa, they defined a 1-2 against the Tuzos.

After a 2-0 they fell back consecutively, now against Monterrey at Steel giant and The Sacred Flock at Akron Stadium. His last departure was to Torreón: in the TSM Corona they were 2-2 with Santos Laguna.

