Puebla vs Xolos: the matchday 3 match will be postponed due to new cases of COVID-19

Puebla and Xolos had a meeting scheduled for the third day of Grita México Clausura 2022 (Photo: Hilda Ríos/EFE)

After having applied the regulatory tests for the detection of the SARS-CoV-2 virus in members of the campus, as well as managers and technical staff, the meeting corresponding to day 3 between Puebla and Tijuana was postponed until further notice. This was confirmed by the La Franja team through a statement, although most of the positive diagnoses of the COVID-19 disease were detected in members of the rival team.

According to the report from the team led by Nicolás Larcamón, the meeting scheduled for Friday January 21, 2022 has been postponed until further notice. Although they did not confirm or give a date for the new itinerary, they assured that it will be communicated once the Liga MX authorities verify the health and safety reach an agreement with both institutions.

For its part, the Tijuana Club reported that “according to the Liga MX health protocol, COVID tests were carried out inside the campus, including soccer players, coaching staff and staff collaborators. After analyzing the samples, a total of 7 positive cases were obtained as a result in first division players, The same ones who are already in isolation and following medical instructions.”

The poblanos notified the suspension of the meeting scheduled for day 3 (Photo: Courtesy / Club Tijuana)

As a result, and as no new cases of contagion were detected in the institutions, the second meeting scheduled for Friday, January 21, suffered a change in its schedule. In this sense, the clash between Mazatlan and Toluca inside the Soccer Stadium El Kraken will be delayed a couple of hours to start promptly at 21:00 at night. So far no other modification has been reported in matches corresponding to the third date.

It is worth mentioning that the new determinations established by the Liga MX authorities are intended to exercise closer surveillance and stop the spread of the new variant of the virus, as far as possible. In this way, in the event that a club presents between 7 and 10 positive cases in players, the match could be scheduled on the same day. If the diagnoses exceed ten, the programming may be in a different week.

Similarly, the application interval for the new coronavirus detection tests was reduced from 10 to seven days, as well as an additional 72 hours before scheduled matches. Meanwhile, the capacity allowed for each of the sports venues registered with the Mexican Soccer Federation (FMF) will depend entirely on the current epidemiological traffic light in each state.

Mexico is going through the fourth wave of infections of the disease caused by the SARS-CoV-2 virus (Photo: Galo Cañas/cuartoscuro.com)

As reported by the Ministry of Health (SSa) in the most recent technical report, this January 18 a new record was broken of positive cases in a single day with 49 thousand 343. With this figure, in the midst of the fourth wave of spread, there are already 4 million 434 thousand 758 positive diagnoses accumulated since the start of the pandemic in 2020. Meanwhile, With 320 new deaths associated with the COVID-19 disease, they already add up to 301,789.

In the midst of the complex health context that the country is going through, the measures implemented by Liga MX will be beneficial for avoid growth in the statistics of new infections which could eventually trigger a new suspension of the current tournament, just as it happened with the Clausura 2020.

On the other hand, after a contrasting start to the tournament, the Puebla ranked fifth overall with four units, so a victory against Tijuana could give them a better position in the sector. Meanwhile, the Just are obliged to redeem the three points to get out the rung number 15, to which they are condemned for the only point achieved in their first two games.

