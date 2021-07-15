Pueblo Town Council COVID-19 Mortgage Bills Deferred For Small Companies

The Pueblo Town Council voted Monday evening to grant deferrals to 34 native companies that gained COVID-19 reduction loans ultimate yr, delaying the primary cost till Might 2022.

The loans, which general greater than $1.2 million, at the moment are because of be repaid on Might 1, 2022. The 1% rate of interest can be frozen for the next yr in order that the corporations sooner or later owe foremost and 365 days of hobby.

The postponement is an acknowledgment that the pandemic has had a lot more severe financial penalties than at the start anticipated.

“Frankly, a yr later, we anticipated the entirety to be again to standard,” stated town legal professional Dan Kogovsek. “Now we come to a yr and a part and it’s not standard.”

