Puffin is launching online storytelling and activities for children at home

Children’s publishing firm Puffin has launched an online storytelling and activities programme to help children caught at home throughout lockdown.

The writer, which turns 80 this yr, is identified for classics akin to Eric Carle’s The Very Hungry Caterpillar, EB White’s Charlotte’s Net and Roald Dahl’s The BFG, and has additionally labored with huge names together with Jacqueline Wilson and Jeff Kinney.

The programme will kickstart on Monday sixth April, and will encompass a collection of movies throughout the writer’s socials, a podcast, exercise sheets, a screenwriting competitors and even an online e book competition in Might.

With faculties closed for the time being and many occasions cancelled because of the ongoing coronavirus disaster, the writer goals to facilitate home studying and proceed to make books as accessible to as many children as attainable.

Talking of the initiative, Puffin Managing Director Francesca Dow mentioned: “By no means have tales and the facility of the creativeness been so vital than on this time of enforced isolation.

“A e book, a narrative, may also help children escape their kitchen or their bed room and discover new worlds of journey, make them chuckle, introduce them to new mates, be taught concerning the world past their 4 partitions, throughout college, bookshop and library closures.

“We all know how a lot pleasure studying can convey and that’s why Puffin will do all the things to make sure that children have all they want throughout this time to proceed of their discovery and love and sharing of books, and to Dream Huge.”

Puffin will even collaborate with the BBC within the broadcaster’s lately launched instructional enterprise, Bitesize Day by day.

Particulars of the entire Puffin programme may be discovered right here. Try what else is on with our TV Information.