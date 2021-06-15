Pugazh (Vijay TV) Wiki, Biography, Age, TV Presentations, Comedy Movies, Photographs

Pugazh is a well-liked actor and comic recognized for his works within the Tamil movie and tv trade. He’s smartly referred to as Cooku with Comali Pugazh. He began his tv occupation by way of showing as a contestant in a comedy fact display Siripuda in 2016. After his efficiency within the display, Pugazh began showing in more than a few presentations at the channel. He got here to the limelight after showing within the cooking fact display Cooku with Comali along side some celebrities like Ramya Pandian, Rekha, Balaji, Vanitha Vijayakumar.