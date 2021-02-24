Pulitzer Finalists Bradley Hope, Tom Wright Launch Project Brazen

The Wall Road Journal reporters who blew the lid off a $6 billion scandal at the moment are launching an outfit that guarantees to put naked extra true tales from world wide.

Tom Wright and Bradley Hope have teamed for Project Brazen, a multi-platform journalism studio that can uncover international true tales from the world of leisure, enterprise, crime and worldwide politics by way of podcasts, books, documentaries, tv collection and movies.

Wright and Hope labored collectively on the Wall Road Journal and led the newspaper’s group that uncovered the 1Malaysia Improvement Bhd. (1MDB) scandal, a $6 billion fraud that introduced down a authorities and compelled Goldman Sachs to pay the biggest ever penalty beneath U.S. bribery legal guidelines.

Sought by authorities for the 1MDB fraud is Malaysian playboy Jho Low, who befriended banks, Hollywood celebrities and politicians, and stays a fugitive to today. Project Brazen was the codename Wright and Hope gave to a three-year investigation that spanned the globe from Curaçao to Shanghai, Kuala Lumpur and Los Angeles. They co-wrote the worldwide bestseller “Billion Greenback Whale” (2018) based mostly on their analysis.

“Billion Greenback Whale” is being developed right into a restricted tv collection by SK International, the studio behind “Loopy Wealthy Asians.”

For his or her 1MDB reporting, Wright and Hope had been Pulitzer Prize finalists, and likewise gained the Gerald Loeb Award for Worldwide Reporting and the TRACE Worldwide Investigative Reporting Award.

Project Brazen, which not too long ago signed with UTA in all areas, will announce a slate of tasks imminently.

“Project Brazen’s tales transport audiences inside hidden worlds. Via our painstaking and difficult reporting course of, we peel again the duvet on worldwide crime, enterprise and politics,” Wright and Hope stated in an announcement.

Over a 20-year profession with the Wall Road Journal, Tom Wright reported from throughout Asia and was one of many first international correspondents to reach in Abbottabad, Pakistan, after the assassination of Osama bin Laden. In 2020, Stanford College honored him with its Shorenstein award for companies to journalism in Asia. He’s based mostly in Singapore.

Bradley Hope, based mostly in London, wrote for the Wall Road Journal for seven years from New York Metropolis and London. Earlier than that, he spent six years as a correspondent within the Center East, the place he lined the Arab Spring uprisings from Cairo, Tripoli, Tunis and Beirut. He’s the co-author of “Blood and Oil,” a glance contained in the royal household of Saudi Arabia and its highly effective crown prince Mohammed bin Salman.