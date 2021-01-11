Pulsar Content Boards Elie Grappe’s ‘Olga’

Pulsar Content has come on board “Olga,” Elie Grappe’s coming-of-age story set within the aggressive world of youth athletics, seen by way of the eyes of an Ukrainian gymnast dwelling in exile in Switzerland.

The movie follows Olga, a proficient and passionate 15-year-old Ukrainian gymnast who does her finest to suit into the nationwide crew. As Olga prepares for the European Championship, the Euromaidan revolt erupts in Kiev in 2013, involving these closest to her, and shakes up every little thing in her life.

“Olga” (first nonetheless, above) was written by Grappe and Raphaëlle Desplechin, whose screenwriting credit embrace “Nos Batailles” and “Curiosa.” Now in submit, the film is produced by Tom Dercourt at Cinema Defacto in France and Jean-Marc Frohle at Level Prod in Switzerland.

Pulsar Content will launch pre-sales this week at UniFrance’s digital Rendez-Vous market with the script, and can unveil a promo at Berlin’s digital European Movie Market. “It’s a gorgeous script and once we learn it we immediately believed on this younger filmmaker’s imaginative and prescient,” mentioned Marie Garrett, Pulsar Content’s co-founder.

“Grappe is extremely educated concerning the Ukrainian civil struggle and he was in a position to weave some hanging archive footage of the revolution into his movie,” mentioned Garrett, who added that “Olga” is concerning the id wrestle of a girl torn between her private ambition and her attachment to her homeland.

Grappe, a promising 26-year-old helmer, began his profession with the award-winning documentary brief “Repetition,” and likewise directed the fiction brief “Suspendu.”

“Though ‘Olga’ is a fiction, Grappe selected to forged all non-professionals, notably Nastya Budiashkina, Sabrina Rubtsova and Jérôme Martin, who’re actual gymnasts and ship really real performances,” mentioned Garrett.

Whereas in growth, “Olga” gained prizes on the Atelier Grand Nord in 2019, and on the Premiers Plans pageant in Angers.

On the UniFrance Rendez-Vous, Pulsar Content is internet hosting the digital market premiere of Kike Maíllo’s “A Excellent Enemy,” primarily based on Amélie Nothomb’s bestseller.