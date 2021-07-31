Pulwama Come across: Safety forces killed two terrorists in an come upon, seek operation continues

Pulwama Come across: Safety forces in Jammu and Kashmir lately on Saturday in Pulwama district (Pulwama Come across) The come upon happened within the early morning within the forested spaces of the realm, two terrorists had been killed. Now the quest operation is occurring.Additionally Learn – 15 may organization looking to goal temples in Jammu, prime alert issued

Jammu and Kashmir Police stated, the precise location of the come upon is between Namibia and Marsar, Normal House Dachigam Wooded area. 2 unknown terrorists killed (Two unidentified terrorists have been neutralized) went. Military and police is your task. Now the quest operation is underway. Additionally Learn – Did terrorist incidents building up or lower in J&Okay within the final two years? the federal government instructed

#UPDATE | Two unidentified terrorists have been neutralized. Seek operation underway: Kashmir Zone Police The precise location of the come upon is between Namibian & Marsar, common space of Dachigam wooded area, Kashmir Zone Police stated – ANI (@ANI) July 31, 2021

Additionally Learn – Kulgam Come across Replace: One terrorist killed in come upon in Kulgam, seek operation continues

At the foundation of the tips, when the safety forces began the quest operation within the wooded area space, right through this an come upon began after the firing of the terrorists, and then the safety forces have killed two unidentified terrorists. The main points are nonetheless awaited.