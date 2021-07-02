Pulwama Come across UPDATE: 3 Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists killed in come upon, one soldier martyred

Pulwama Come across updates:Jammu and Kashmir (Jammu-Kashmir) Ok Pulwama (Pulwama) Lashkar-e-Taiba in an come upon between safety forces and terrorists within the district on Friday (Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists) 3 Ok terrorists have been killed and a military soldier was once additionally martyred. A jawan was once injured within the preliminary firing, who died throughout remedy on the clinic. Within the come upon, the protection forces have killed 3 terrorists in retaliation. An afternoon ahead of this, 3 terrorists have been killed in an come upon in Kulgam. Additionally Learn – Jammu and Kashmir: 5 terrorists killed, one jawan martyred in come upon in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district

IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar stated, 3 Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists had been killed within the Pulwama come upon, the operation is on.

#UPDATE 3 LeT terrorists neutralised throughout Pulwama come upon; operation in development: IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar

A Jammu and Kashmir Police reputable stated that when receiving details about the presence of terrorists, safety forces began a cordon and seek operation in Hajin village of Rajpura in Pulwama district. The operation was an come upon because the terrorists opened fireplace at the safety forces. The safety forces additionally gave a befitting respond to the firing.

Within the preliminary firing, a jawan was once injured, who died throughout remedy on the clinic, the reputable stated. Further forces have been despatched to the spot and 3 terrorists have been killed within the come upon. The slain terrorists have been associated with Lashkar-e-Taiba. He stated the operation continues to be on and the main points are awaited.