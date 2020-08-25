Entertainment

Pulwama Terror Attack: Jash gangster Masood Azhar, his brother accused in 5,000-page charge sheet of NIA – report

August 25, 2020
2 Min Read

Pulwama Terror Attack Chargesheet: In February last year, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) will file a 5000-page chargesheet regarding the Pulwama Terror Attack in Pulwama. 40 CRPF personnel were killed in the attack. According to reports, the chargesheet to be filed today in the special court of Jammu accused the terrorist organization Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) kingpin Maulana Masood Azhar, his brother Abdul Rauf Ashar and other Pakistan-based conspirators. has been made. The charge sheet of the NIA also tells how this attack was carried out in a planned manner on behalf of the Pakistani terrorist organization in Pulwama. Also Read – Mehbooba Mufti’s daughter wants to change mother’s name in passport, has given this name …

Please tell that the terrorist organization Jaish-e-Mohammed took responsibility for the attack and also released the video of the attacker. Reports claimed that the Pulwama attack has been praised in Masood Azhar’s video and audio clips, which have been described as part of the charge sheet.

After a thorough investigation by a team of Inspector General of Police Sonia Narang and Superintendent of Police Rakesh Balwal, the charge sheet has been prepared. Based on scientific and digital evidence, the investigation lasted for more than 18 months.

Let me tell you that on February 14 last year, during the passing of an army convoy in Pulwama, Jammu and Kashmir, a suicide bomber rammed this car into the army vehicles by placing explosives in a car. Due to this there was a big explosion and 40 soldiers were killed.

About the author

View All Posts

Kim Diaz

Kim recently joined the team, and she writes for the Headline column of the website. She has done major in English, and a having a diploma in Journalism.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment