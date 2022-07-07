Pumas already knows what it is to beat a giant from Spain as a visitor; in 2004 they won the Santiago Bernabeú trophy

Pumas, obtained the Santiago Bernabeú trophy.

Los Pumas of the National University will have a new adventure in European lands and an opportunity that rarely arises for the institution, you will face Futbol Club Barcelona at stake for the Joan Gamper trophy. A friendly duel organized by the Catalan team year after year. The remarkable thing is that for the auriazules it will not be the first time that they have faced a great Spanish soccer player.

In August 2004, Pumas faced the Real Madrid for the title Santiago Bernabeu, which is the counterpart trophy to the blaugrana. That time, the Mexican squad achieved what few teams have done in history: they beat the meringues in front of their fans and snatched the title from them by a score of one goal for zero.

led by Hugo Sanchez, the National University team appeared in the Spanish capital in front of an audience that played against them at all times. The auriazules did not shrink and thanks to a great shot by Israel Casro 20 minutes from the end, the Mexicans took the victory. The victory went down in history as the first time that the people of Madrid lost against a non-European club and it is also the last time that the meringues lost the trophy.

Pumas, won the Santiago Bernabeú trophy against Real Madrid in 2004.

“It is a memory that remained in my soul and many people know me for that. That I had to put that cherry in all that time, it was a goal that made the difference, it was a good thing, but in the end it was the result of group work. I made few goals and that was one of the most important of my career. It was a game changer that I don’t remember if it was Botero or Lozano, I received the ball, the Partner (López) was in the middle and I made a wall with him outside the area, and I shot”, Castro told the newspaper Récord on the sixteenth anniversary of the feat.

The Santiago Bernabeú trophy is a tribute to the legend of the team that bears his name and is disputed before the start of each season. The first edition was held in 1979in which Real Madrid was curiously not present (it was played between Bayern Munich of Germany and Ajax of the Netherlands as they were the European champions).

The title, however, was last shared in 2018 when the hosts beat AC Milan three goals to one. It is so Pumas, It is the only Mexican team to have been invited to play the commitment. In addition, of course, to win it. The fact was just one more success that the National University achieved in that year, also remembered for having established itself as the two-time champion of Mexican soccer (the first to do so).

Pumas, won the Santiago Bernabeú trophy against Real Madrid in 2004.

For the auriazules, the squad was made up of elements such as Serge BernalJaime Lozano, Joaquin Beltran, Dario Veron, Israel CastroLeander Augustus, Francis Fonseca or Diego Alonso. For the merengues, his main stars were David BeckhamGuti, Zinedine ZidaneMichael Owen, Santaigo Solari, Figo Fernando Morientes.

Now, 18 years later, Pumas will return to the international arena against the other giant from Spain. The opportunity to have the Santiago Bernabeú and Joan Gamper trophies in the auriazul showcase it is unique. But for this, he will have to beat the Barcelona of figures like Jordi Alba. Ter Stegen, Ansu Fati or Pedri, on Sunday, August 7 at the Spotify Camp Nou pitch.

KEEP READING:

What is the record that the Pumas will set when they face Barcelona at the Camp Nou

At risk World Cup 2023 and Olympic Games 2024: what does Mexico need to continue aspiring for classification

“What time do they work”: David Faitelson made fun of the America fans who attended the Azteca Stadium